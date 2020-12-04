 Skip to main content
18 people displaced after town of Sun Prairie house fire with estimated $80,000 in damage
Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car, in lot, generic file photo (copy) (copy)
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A house fire in the town of Sun Prairie Friday afternoon left 18 people displaced, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported. 

Sheriff's deputies along with Sun Prairie police, fire and EMS responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Keller Driver at around 2:15 p.m., Lt. Ira Simpson said. Half of the structure was involved in the fire upon arrival. 

All of the occupants on both sides of the duplex were accounted for, but 18 people have been temporarily displaces as a result of the fire and subsequent smoke damage.  

The Sheriff's Office worked with the American Red Cross to find emergency housing for those who were displaced. 

The preliminary damage estimate is about $80,000, Simpson said. The fire is still under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

