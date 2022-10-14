18 items from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe being voluntarily recalled

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, 30 miles north of Madison, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for certain foods purchased on or before Wednesday, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The affected products include: potato soup, beef stroganoff, shredded beef, chicken vegetable soup, beef stew, Italian lasagna, BBQ pork, shredded pork, shredded pork with gravy, chicken summer sausage, taco meat, sliced fully cooked gyro meat, chili lime chicken breast, beer can chicken breast, teriyaki chicken breast, Jamaican jerk chicken breast, Door County cherry chicken breast, and bow tie pasta with bacon.

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (in Union Grove), and by Vindicator Brand (Loganville) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets' throughout Wisconsin.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.

A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP.

Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Consumers who have these products can discard them, DATCP said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.