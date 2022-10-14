 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

18 items from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe being voluntarily recalled

  • 0
Packaged meat snacks (copy)

A refrigerated display case is packed with meat sticks and summer sausage at Johnson's Sausage Shoppe in Rio, in this file photo.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, 30 miles north of Madison, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for certain foods purchased on or before Wednesday, according to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The affected products include: potato soup, beef stroganoff, shredded beef, chicken vegetable soup, beef stew, Italian lasagna, BBQ pork, shredded pork, shredded pork with gravy, chicken summer sausage, taco meat, sliced fully cooked gyro meat, chili lime chicken breast, beer can chicken breast, teriyaki chicken breast, Jamaican jerk chicken breast, Door County cherry chicken breast, and bow tie pasta with bacon.

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (in Union Grove), and by Vindicator Brand (Loganville) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets' throughout Wisconsin.

People are also reading…

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.

A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP.

Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

Deli and meats (copy)

A selection of deli salads and pre-seasoned meats at Johnson's Sausage Shoppe in Rio pictured in a file photo.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Consumers who have these products can discard them, DATCP said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at (920) 382-1166.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet ‘Buzz Lightyear,’ the cat who was found with a fishbowl stuck on her head

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics