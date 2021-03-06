 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17 displaced from Sun Prairie assisted-living facility for over 2 hours due to gas leak
0 comments
alert
SUN PRAIRIE | GAS LEAK

17 displaced from Sun Prairie assisted-living facility for over 2 hours due to gas leak

{{featured_button_text}}
Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue
SUN PRAIRIE FIRE AND RESCUE FACEBOOK

Residents and staff of an assisted-living facility in Sun Prairie were displaced for more than two hours Friday afternoon due to a gas leak in the building.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a strong smell of gas in the building on the 100 block of Clarmar Drive about 1:30 p.m., Fire Chief Chris Garrison said. Elevated levels of gas were detected in the kitchen area and second floor of the building.

Fire crews evacuated 17 residents and staff of the facility with help from Sun Prairie police. Kobussen Buses also responded to provide the residents and staff with a place to shelter. WE Energies and Sun Prairie Utilities also assisted on scene.

Crews ventilated the building and checked on neighboring buildings and sewers. No other gas leak was found.

No injuries were reported.

PHOTOS: Crumbl Cookies part of local cookie boom

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics