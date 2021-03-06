17 displaced from Sun Prairie assisted-living facility for over 2 hours due to gas leak

Residents and staff of an assisted-living facility in Sun Prairie were displaced for more than two hours Friday afternoon due to a gas leak in the building.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a strong smell of gas in the building on the 100 block of Clarmar Drive about 1:30 p.m., Fire Chief Chris Garrison said. Elevated levels of gas were detected in the kitchen area and second floor of the building.

Fire crews evacuated 17 residents and staff of the facility with help from Sun Prairie police. Kobussen Buses also responded to provide the residents and staff with a place to shelter. WE Energies and Sun Prairie Utilities also assisted on scene.

Crews ventilated the building and checked on neighboring buildings and sewers. No other gas leak was found.

No injuries were reported.

