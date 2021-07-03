16-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash in town of Sun Prairie

A 16-year-old from Marshall was the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision Friday morning in the town of Sun Prairie.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified Benjamin J. Chadwick as the person who died at the rural intersection of West Medina and Ridge roads when the vehicle Chadwick was driving was struck by a truck.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office had previously said there were three people in a Chevrolet Impala headed west on West Medina Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and a northbound truck on Ridge Road struck the Impala. The crash happened about 6:55 a.m.

The driver, now identified as Chadwick, died at the scene, while the others in the crash were uninjured. All parties were wearing seatbelts, the Sheriff's Office said.

