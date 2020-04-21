16 more inmates in Dane County Jail test positive for COVID-19, many asymptomatic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Dane County Jail is enlisting the help of the National Guard to test all its inmates and staff for COVID-19 after 16 more inmates tested positive for the virus, many of them asymptomatic, the Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Four inmates from the same pod in the Public Safety Building jail tested positive over the weekend, prompting the testing of 22 more inmates in that pod. Of those, 12 inmates tested positive and 10 tested negative. The inmates with COVID-19 are being housed together away from the rest of the facility, said Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Of the 16 who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 10 had no symptoms of the virus, the Sheriff's office reported.

"When you see that large of a number in such a small area you just — it’s concerning and we want to make sure that we put a stop to it before it spreads even further,” Schaffer said.

A total of six deputies have also tested positive for COVID-19, Schaffer said. Those deputies are not coming into work anymore.

Schaffer said Sheriff Dave Mahoney felt it was necessary to request help from the National Guard to make sure there aren't other asymptomatic inmates throughout the jail.