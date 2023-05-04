Friday night is Gallery Night. And the forecast looks perfect for an evening stroll to Madison galleries, museums, coffee shops, cafes and other – sometimes unlikely – venues for art.

The rest of the weekend? Read on for plenty of ideas.

Gallery Night: More than 60 venues in eight neighborhoods across Madison will host free art shows, live music, artist talks and more from 5-9 p.m. Friday. Find a complete list of sites and an interactive map at www.mmoca.org/event/gallery-night/gallery-night-participants/

Native Art Market: Madison artist and curator Dakota Mace has invited nearly two dozen Native artists to show and sell their art during Gallery Night, 5-9 p.m. Friday, and also 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Art and Literature Lab, 111 S. Livingston St. artlitlab.org/events/native-art-market-spring-2023

Madison Symphony Orchestra: The MSO performs Carmina Burana in the concert “Renaissance and Passion,” featuring soloists Jeni Houser, Justin Kroll and Ben Edquist, plus the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs and the West High chorus. Also Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St. $20-98. madisonsymphony.org

The Mayhem Poets: An award-winning blend of hip hop, theater, improv and stand-up comedy that earned this group a Microsoft Idea Wins Challenge prize. 7:30 p.m. Friday in Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St. $25-35. overture.org

14 Seconds of Fame Guest-a-thon: Host Andy Moore of community radio WORT 89.9 FM attempts to break the record for most guests interviewed in one hour. Public invited; be at 118 S. Bedford St., outside the WORT studios, by 7:45 p.m. Friday. Free. wortfm.org

Edgewood College concert: Edgewood choirs and chamber orchestra perform selections from the oratorio “The Creation” by Joseph Haydn at 7 p.m. Friday. McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St. Free. edgewood.edu

Mark Hayward's Disaster Hour: Variety show with circus artists Josh Casey, Nicole and Alex Starr, Andrea Noel, James the Magician and emcee Mark Hayward. 7 p.m. Friday. Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St. $20. madisoncircusspace.com

Stage Q: “Laced”: In this new play set the morning after the 2016 election, a gay bar in Florida has been vandalized and three 20-something bartenders attempt to piece together events of the night before. Through May 13. Performances this weekend at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $12-45. bartelltheatre.org

“Hush The Waves”: Two women, one in 1948 and one in 1978, struggle with the challenges of teen pregnancy in this play by Sam D. White presented by Strollers Theatre as part of World Premieres Wisconsin. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. $15-20. bartelltheatre.org

UW Family Gardening Day: Visit venues on campus including Allen Centennial Garden, D.C. Smith Greenhouse, Wisconsin Energy Institute and Steenbock Memorial Library for gardening tips, tours and kids’ activities. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free. science.wisc.edu/family-gardening-day/

SpringFest Arts and Crafts Show: Eighty crafters from across the Midwest bring their work to this annual event. Door prizes, food to purchase, and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 2930 Northport Drive. $1 admission. www.cityofmadison.com/parks/events/artsandcraftsfairs.cfm

Hill Farms Art Walk: View or purchase art by artists in this Near West Side Neighborhood, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Find a map and artist list at www.jamesshulkinarts.com. Free.

Music at the vineyard: DB Orchestra Jazz Combo performs jazz standards and classic big-band favorites with vocals 1-4 p.m. Saturday, during the weekend-long Spring Party at Botham Vineyards, 8180 Langberry Road, Barneveld. The duo Mike Massey and Francie Phelps perform originals and pop and country covers 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Mother’s Day program May 14. bothamvineyards.com

Acrobatic magic: “A Simple Space” presents strength, skill and creativity in an award-winning, globe-touring show with roots in Adelaide, Australia. 7 p.m. Saturday in Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. $25-55. overture.org

Marquette-Atwood Art Walk: Take a self-guided tour of studios of artists living in the neighborhood, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Find maps at Hatch Art House, Starkweather Brewing Company or marquette-atwoodartwalk.com.

Great Wisconsin Birdathon: Watch for species as a group or individually, anywhere in Wisconsin, to raise funds for the Natural Resources Foundation, through June 15. Sign up at www.wisconservation.org/great-wisconsin-birdathon