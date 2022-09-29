16 great events for your weekend

Kids in the Rotunda is back, with free, lively entertainment for the family set. Saturday’s featured performer is Black Star Drum Line, with kid-friendly shows at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage of the Overture Center, 201 State St. overture.org

Also at the Overture, catch Madison Ballet’s “Next Steps” in Promenade Hall, with three world premieres including the title piece choreographed by new artistic director Ja’ Malik (7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, $18-32). Disney also stops at Overture Hall for Disney Junior Live on Tour with “Costume Palooza,” at 6 p.m. Friday. $25-55. overture.org

Revel in the music of Madison’s own Pro Arte Quartet, with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the UW Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. $15, or $7 livestream. music.wisc.edu

The Arts & Literature Lab presents two films – “Thirst for Justice” and “65” -- as part of the exhibition “The Shape of the Environment” at ALL, 111 S. Livingston St. The films begin at 7 p.m. Friday followed by a Q&A with the “65” filmmaker, while the art exhibit runs through Nov. 4. Free. artlitlab.org

Crisp temps, blue skies, golden leaves: It’s time for fall festivals.

Head out for the Farm/Art Dtour, a self-guided drive through 50 miles of scenic Sauk County, with unexpected artworks, roadside poetry, local food markets and performances in the pasture through Oct. 10. Find a map and the full weekend lineup at www.wormfarminstitute.org.

The Verona Fall Fest fills Hometown USA Festival Park with pumpkin painting, a bonfire and beer tent on Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. Free. veronawi.com

And there will be plenty of music at the Belleville American Music Festival from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday in Library Park, Belleville. Free. autumnrecords.rocks/bamfest

Meet crafters and vintage peddlers at the Fall Village Market in Mount Horeb from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. www.mounthorebchamber.com/vintagemarket

The Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, hosts the Farley Center Fall Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Take a tour, pick apples, use the cider press and bring an apple dish to share. farleycenter.org

Four Winds Farm at 5735 Adams Road, Fitchburg, hosts Artful Felt at the Farm, a weeklong art show Friday through Oct. 8. Enjoy activities for all ages, including wool and felting demonstrations and classes. Most events free; fee for classes. Reception at 6 p.m. Friday. fourwindsfarmfitchburg.com

The Waunakee Artisan Market returns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, featuring the work of more than 45 exhibitors plus music, food carts and more. $2 admission. www.facebook.com/WaunakeeArtisanMarket

Fill up on fun at the Madison Vegan Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road. The free event includes speakers, exhibits, demonstrations and vegan fare. madisonveganfest.org

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Madison’s greats: The Dane County Farmers Market. Bring a picnic to the noon gathering Saturday on the Capitol Square lawn and stay for music and dance performances at 1 p.m. plus a 2:30 p.m. program. www.facebook.com/DaneCoFM

Then mooove along to the 2022 World Dairy Expo taking place Sunday through Oct. 7 at the Alliant Energy Center. Along with dairy competitions, treat yourself to exhibits, demonstrations and entertainment. $15 admission Tuesday through Friday for ages 12 and up; 11 and younger free. Find the lineup at worlddairyexpo.com.

“Shrek: The Musical” continues at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., through Oct. 8 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (4 p.m. on Oct. 8) and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets to this production from Mercury Players Theatre and OUT!Cast Theatre are $30; $15 for ages 16 and under. bartelltheatre.org