154-year-old home makes way for more retail along booming Sun Prairie corridor

By 1916, the farmstead was 147 acres and owned by Andrew and Elizabeth Schneider. When 151 was constructed in 1956, Andrew's son, Arthur, had the home moved 500 feet to the southwest and put on a wood-frame addition. The size of the farmstead also shrunk to about 54 acres.

"A trench slightly wider than the house was dug," according to a research report by Elizabeth Miller for Great Lakes Archaeological Research in Milwaukee. "The house was then dragged backward on rollers. It took a week of moving it a few feet a day to bring the house to its current location."

The Pumpkin Patch will be the latest in a series of developments west of 151 in recent years that include a Menards, Cabela's, Woodman's Market, Costco, Target and 14-screen Marcus Palace Cinema, among other restaurants and retailers large and small.

Chase, a charter member of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum, founded in 1969, said he pleaded with city elected officials and staff to include a provision in the Pumpkin Patch development agreement that would allow the home to remain intact, either as part of the new retail project or moved somewhere nearby.

"Everything was done behind closed doors," he said, contending that city officials stymied his efforts to apply to have the home placed on the National Register of Historic Places.