154-year-old home makes way for more retail along booming Sun Prairie corridor

SUN PRAIRIE — What stood for 154 years on two sites in Sun Prairie came down in less than two hours Tuesday afternoon.
Motorists on Highway 151 just west of Main Street were able to catch glimpses of a 35-ton excavator taking down the Greek Revival-style former home to some of Sun Prairie's earliest settlers. It was among several farm buildings demolished on the 41-acre property by a construction firm Monday and Tuesday.
Other than excavator operator Spenser Sharp and a couple of journalists, the only witness to the end of a piece of the fast-growing Madison suburb's history was former Sun Prairie Mayor Joe Chase, who spent three years unsuccessfully lobbying to preserve the home.
"It really does dig deep into the community," Chase said of the Thompson-Schneider homestead, named after two of its longtime owners. "It was really an important location and really an important, iconic building."
In its place, Michigan-based developer Colburn Hundley is planning a retail project dubbed the Pumpkin Patch that could include Meijer grocery as the anchor tenant.
The Thompson-Schneider house was constructed by Sereno Thompson in 1866 from brick made from a clay pit on an adjacent farm. It was likely an upgrade from the log cabin Thompson and his wife, Sarah, built when they arrived on the property in 1846.
By 1916, the farmstead was 147 acres and owned by Andrew and Elizabeth Schneider. When 151 was constructed in 1956, Andrew's son, Arthur, had the home moved 500 feet to the southwest and put on a wood-frame addition. The size of the farmstead also shrunk to about 54 acres.
"A trench slightly wider than the house was dug," according to a research report by Elizabeth Miller for Great Lakes Archaeological Research in Milwaukee. "The house was then dragged backward on rollers. It took a week of moving it a few feet a day to bring the house to its current location."
The Pumpkin Patch will be the latest in a series of developments west of 151 in recent years that include a Menards, Cabela's, Woodman's Market, Costco, Target and 14-screen Marcus Palace Cinema, among other restaurants and retailers large and small.
Chase, a charter member of the Sun Prairie Historical Museum, founded in 1969, said he pleaded with city elected officials and staff to include a provision in the Pumpkin Patch development agreement that would allow the home to remain intact, either as part of the new retail project or moved somewhere nearby.
"Everything was done behind closed doors," he said, contending that city officials stymied his efforts to apply to have the home placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Mayor Paul Esser and City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The city had sought people willing to take the house for free and move it, but received no offers. Plans to let the Fire Department burn it down for training purposes were later dropped.
Chase said Sun Prairie leaders have shown little interest in preserving the city's history, but that he's not alone.
"There are people who believe that we should take more effort to preserve the history and the heritage of the community," he said.
