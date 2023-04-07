Ballet, loads of music and even the Easter Bunny — there’s plenty to keep you hopping this weekend.

Olbrich Gardens Canopy Sessions: Stroll in the tropical warmth of the Bolz Conservatory and hear Samba Novistas, a five-piece band playing a variety of Brazilian and Brazilian-influenced music, led by singer Ana Paul Johnson. Bar service, limited seating. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. $8, $5 ages 6-12, 5 and younger free, olbrich.org.

“Sondheim on Sondheim”: Madison Theatre Guild presents the musical revue inspired by the artistry and genius of Stephen Sondheim, as conceived by James Lapine. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and April 13-15, Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., $30, bartelltheatre.org.

Raphael Feuillatre: Madison Classical Guitar Society presents the classical guitarist in concert 7:30 p.m. Friday at the First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. $20 donation, www.madisoncgs.org.

Double bass concert: Peter Dominguez and the Mead Witter School of Music welcome the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists faculty for an evening of virtuosic double bass performances, 7:30 p.m. Friday, free, Collins Recital Hall, UW Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave., music.wisc.edu/events/richard-davis-foundation-for-young-bassists.

Friday Jazz and art opening: Visit Tandem Press for an artist’s reception for Cullen Houser’s “Singularity,” a master’s thesis exhibition, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The UW Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Standards Ensemble perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Free, concert also livestreamed on the Tandem website, Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave., tandempress.org.

“Ballet Beyond”: Madison Ballet presents its 41st season finale in two programs at the MYArts Center Starlight Theater, 1055 E. Mifflin St. Evening performances of “Ballet Beyond” ($14 to $50) at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday spotlight the choreography of former members of the New York City Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, plus Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik. Family-friendly, 45-minute matinees, titled “Ballet Beyond: Family Series,” ($18) are performed at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Purchase tickets at the Overture Center box office, 201 State St., at 608-258-4141, or madisonballet.org.

“Escape from Happiness”: Mercury Players Theatre presents the “ferociously” dark comedy about an idiosyncratic family in a crime-infested neighborhood at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, $15 to $20, bartelltheatre.org.

“El Salon Mexico” Family Concert: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra presents the free, family-friendly concert “El Salon Mexico,” a fictional story of two good friends, Aaron Copland and Carlos Chávez, written by Mary and Andrew Sewell and featuring music and dance, 10 a.m. Saturday, West High School auditorium, 30 Ash St., wcoconcerts.org.

Kids in the Rotunda: Two free performances by Drum Power, a youth leadership program teaching young people West African traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural significance, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Rotunda Stage, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., free, overture.org.

Easter Egg Hunt: Join the Elvehjem Neighborhood Egg Hunt — plus a visit by the Easter Bunny and the Madison Fire Department Station 5 fire truck — at Droster Park, 1429 Droster Road, on Saturday morning. Bring your own basket. Hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. sharp. Separate area for children age 5 and younger, gather by the basketball court. Free, www.theena.org/egg-hunt.

Wisconsin Landscapes Art and Science Fusion: Follow a guided walk at the UW-Madison Arboretum to make a connection between nature and art, then create visual art inspired by what you’ve seen in this workshop led by UW-Madison Kohler Fellows Anna Gregory and Praveen Maripell. Workshops at 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 22; April 7 and 22 sessions suitable for families with children. Free, but registration is required by the night before each session at arboretum.wisc.edu.

Perlman Trio: The prestigious student chamber ensemble performs at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Collins Recital Hall, Hamel Music Center, Mead Witter School of Music, 740 University Ave., free. Also streamed live, see music.wisc.edu/concerts-events.

Bird and nature outing: Hike the springtime trails of Turville Point Conservation Park along the shores of Lake Monona with Friends of Olin Turville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. All ages welcome but no pets. Meet in the parking lot at Olin Avenue and John Nolen Drive, olin-turville.org.

Easter Sunday house tour: Visit the Nathaniel and Harriet Dean House at 4718 Monona Drive, an 1856 Victorian farmhouse, for an open house and tour, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. No reservations needed; donations accepted. For more information, call 608-249-7920.

4th annual Flight of Lights: Drive through the free light display glowing on International Lane at Dane County Regional Airport from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. nightly through April 16. Enter International Lane from Packers Avenue or Anderson Street, flightoflights.com.