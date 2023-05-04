Five minors, including a 13-year-old driver, were taken into custody Wednesday after the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they evaded deputies in a stolen Kia SUV.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy first saw the stolen vehicle about 2 p.m., when a 13-year-old was driving it east on the Beltline near Monona Drive. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away. After crashing into another vehicle on Buckeye Road, the driver headed north on Highway 51. The vehicle then became disabled at Highway 30, where all five occupants took off on foot.
With help from Madison police, Monona police and the State Patrol, deputies apprehended the five. Four juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. A 17-year-old was to be booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of obstructing and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.