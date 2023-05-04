According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy first saw the stolen vehicle about 2 p.m., when a 13-year-old was driving it east on the Beltline near Monona Drive. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away. After crashing into another vehicle on Buckeye Road, the driver headed north on Highway 51. The vehicle then became disabled at Highway 30, where all five occupants took off on foot.