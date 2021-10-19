13 women who report grooming by Oregon marching band staffer condemn 'perverse and revolting actions' in joint statement

It is also important for the public to know and understand that girls and young women outside of the Shadow organization were preyed upon as well. He reached beyond his pool of prey at the drum corps and marching band and sought out young women and girls on social media. This demonstrates David’s true agenda: manipulating and abusing young and vulnerable girls. His mistreatment of young girls was widespread and profuse. He repeatedly used his success and reputation as a positive force in the music industry to draw in victims. He is a danger to any community he is part of, and we believe that no mercy should be had when condemning him now and for the future.

David is still highly regarded by the greater Madison community and beyond, and has yet to be held accountable for his repeated exploitation of vulnerable populations. As for the adults who should have been protecting us as children, who seem to be surprised by his disgusting actions, we demand a reflection on the systems and attitudes that enabled his abuse for so many years. It is certain that David’s predatory and manipulative behavior was simply avoided and ignored by observers, as this was someone who preyed upon girls very shamelessly. Furthermore, accountability does not mean simply erasing his history and status in the community. It requires examining the systems that let him victimize us and other girls for so long. We need those reading this to voice their disgust, to act against this behavior, and to hold themselves and those around them accountable to recognize and intervene in actions like this so that no one else’s loved ones will suffer at the hands of a sexual predator.