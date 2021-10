13 women who report grooming by Oregon band staffer condemn 'perverse, revolting actions'

The Oregon Police Department is now looking into the alleged abuse. The women said the police department has handled the investigation "with sensitivity" and treated them with respect. They encouraged more women to come forward by calling the police department at (608) 835-3111.

"(Henzie-Skogen) is a danger to any community he is part of, and we believe that no mercy should be had when condemning him now and for the future," they said.

Henzie-Skogen has not responded to phone calls and emails requesting comment. He is also part of a Madison-based jazz, punk and hip-hop band Youngblood Brass Band.

The alleged grooming behavior dates back to 2007, when Henzie-Skogen would have been in his late 20s, and went through this year. Corps president Ken McGlauchlen said the corps has “investigated and confirmed” a pattern of Henzie-Skogen becoming friends with the students, making sexual comments to them, sending them inappropriate messages via text and email, and then starting a physical relationship with them as soon as the students were out of the Shadow Drum & Bugle Corps program.