11-year-old girl shot on Madison's East Side to be taken off life support Thursday morning

In a Facebook post, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County identified the girl by her first name, Anisa, and said she had been shot in the head.

James Morgan, a peer support specialist for JustDane, formerly Madison-area Urban Ministries, said a lack of educational and wealth-building investments in Black communities in Madison makes them "communities of confinement."

Morgan, who mentors formerly incarcerated individuals as part of his work, urged Black men to "not be invisible" and head off shootings by showing those who may be caught up in gun violence there's "a road map to what it means to be a man."

"I spent 30 years in a cage in prison," Morgan said. "So the message to you young people who are doing this, they have a place for you. If you think you can't breathe now, believe me you won't breathe then."

Late Tuesday morning, a girl was riding in a car when a shooter in another vehicle fired into the car near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Police believe the driver of the vehicle, who has a connection to the girl's family but isn't related to her, was the intended target.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Wednesday the girl remains in "very critical condition." No arrests have been made.