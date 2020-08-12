11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday

Anthony Cooper, executive director of the Focused Interruption Coalition (FIC), a community-based organization that responds to gun violence incidents and uses peer support to prevent further conflict, said Madison and Dane County need to do more to prevent violence or "move the hell out the way."

"It takes all of us as a community to work together to get things done," he said. "Until that happens, we'll continue to have the same issues time and time and time again."

In the coming weeks, Carter said the city will be "working on services, resources and opportunities to lead to a healthier, sustainable lifestyle" in response to the shootings.

She didn't have specifics to share on what further city investment into violence prevention could look like, but said it could potentially be built into the 2021 budget when the City Council begins deliberations on the spending plan this fall.

Carter acknowledged, though, that it could be a difficult task with the COVID-19 pandemic creating a projected $20 million to $25 million shortfall in the city's budget for next year.

"That's going to be very hard to do," she said. "This is so important, we're talking about lives here, and at some point in time it has to rise to the top."