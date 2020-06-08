100 public defenders march in support of black lives in Downtown Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Around 100 public defenders, private defense attorneys and their staff marched through the streets of Downtown Madison Monday afternoon in support of black lives.

The demonstration came after more than a week of protests against police violence in Madison, sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Public defenders in cities across the nation took part in the march, which was organized by the national group Public Defenders for Racial Justice.

Assistant Public Defender Colleen Taylor said her clients are disproportionately black and she has seen them treated unfairly at the hands of police.

"We just want to make sure that our clients are treated fairly," Taylor said.

With a loudspeaker in hand, Taylor led the group from the State Public Defender's Office on Fairchild Street to the Capitol Square, Madison Police Department and the Dane County Courthouse.

At the police department building on Carroll Street, various attorneys read off the names of black people who died at the hands of police. The crowd chanted, "Black lives matter."