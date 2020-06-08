100 public defenders march in support of black lives in Downtown Madison

Around 100 public defenders, private defense attorneys and their staff marched through the streets of Downtown Madison Monday afternoon in support of black lives.
The demonstration came after more than a week of protests against police violence in Madison, sparked by the death of George Floyd, who was killed after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Public defenders in cities across the nation took part in the march, which was organized by the national group Public Defenders for Racial Justice.
Assistant Public Defender Colleen Taylor said her clients are disproportionately black and she has seen them treated unfairly at the hands of police.
"We just want to make sure that our clients are treated fairly," Taylor said.
With a loudspeaker in hand, Taylor led the group from the State Public Defender's Office on Fairchild Street to the Capitol Square, Madison Police Department and the Dane County Courthouse.
At the police department building on Carroll Street, various attorneys read off the names of black people who died at the hands of police. The crowd chanted, "Black lives matter."
Other chants at the steps of the courthouse included "No justice, no peace," "All power to the people," "We're fired up, we ain't takin' no more," and "I can't breathe."
Assistant state public defender Stanley Woodard led the crowd in 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence — the amount of time that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck. The attorneys took a knee in solidarity with Floyd and the other black lives lost for the entirety of the nearly 9 minutes.
Woodard said their jobs as defense attorneys are about making sure society works for the poorest and most vulnerable in the community. He said they are on "the front lines of justice."
Although it's a "struggle," and although public defenders do not make very much money, Woodard told the crowd of attorneys that it's important to keep defending those who suffer because of "police gone wild."
"We ain't going nowhere," Woodard said. "We are going to be here every single day ... to make sure justice works."
