100 objects: What do you think defines Madison?

Eight years ago, the Wisconsin State Journal asked readers to help us identify 100 objects that defined Madison.
From the colorful, sunburst chairs on the Memorial Union Terrace to the eye-popping Wienermobile, we explored the history and meaning behind each of these objects in a series of essays that ran for 100 days.
But a lot has happened since 2014. Paul Soglin’s mustache (No. 2 in the original series) was included because, like the former "mayor for life," his mustache always seemed to be there. But Soglin, and the city, eventually moved on. The carousel at Ella’s Deli (No. 13) is gone, no longer enchanting passersby on East Washington Avenue. The red heart balloon that drifted to the top of the state Capitol rotunda during the Act 10 protests in 2011 (No. 38) embodied an indelible moment in Madison's history. But the balloon, which deflated long ago, is now in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.
So we figured it was time to update the 100 objects list. Over the past eight years, we’ve endured a pandemic and experienced the largest protests for racial justice and civil rights in a generation. We’ve entered a new world of TikTok, remote work, online shopping, accelerated climate change and an even more divided political landscape.
Some things remain the same. Babcock ice cream (object No. 22) is still around, thank goodness. The “Forward” statue (No. 48) has returned to her rightful spot on Capitol Square, and electric car charging stations (No. 61) are more plentiful than ever.
Still, we'd like to hear from you about what should go on the list to replace the items we're taking off. Fill out the form below or click here to vote.
We’ll put your suggestions into the hopper and pull out a few to profile.
Madison in 100 Objects
Each day for 100 days, the Wisconsin State Journal profiled one object that is either unique to Madison or so closely associated with the city that it helps define who we are. Tell us: What object do you think defines Madison today?
What says Madison to you? We're defining Madison in 100 objects.
Unlike the rest of us, the chairs take winters off. We freeze. They hibernate.
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe,
A room full of newborns brims with potential. Which one will become a teacher, a triathlete, a police officer, the president?
It arrives each year with the holiday season. But unlike Thanksgiving turkey, snow and "stockings hung by the chimney with care," it's the gift nobody wants. But that doesn't stop the city from giving and giving and giving.
Some of the most compelling moments of any University of Wisconsin football season come in the moments following the annual border battle betw…
They pour into the aisles from the back of the church, draped in blue and gold, clapping and swaying, defying you to stay seated.
A decade or so ago, a New York City resident named George Motz did a documentary film, and later a book, spotlighting the best hamburgers in t…
Three marble benches overlooking Lake Monona honor 1960s soul singer Otis Redding, who died when the plane he was in crashed in the lake in 1967.
The simple act of crossing a street in Madison on foot can take guts.
The raised fist has been a symbol of civil rights and labor struggles for decades.
The carousel outside Ella’s Deli is a landmark of joy, a sparkling reminder on a busy corridor that sometimes life needs to slow down for simp…
The panoramic view of Camp Randall Stadium from the lobby of the University of Wisconsin football offices is spectacular.
In the elusive pursuit of privacy, the last place to look can be the first place you see: The lake.
You see Sid Boyum’s concrete sculptures all over the East Side’s Schenk-Atwood neighborhood.
Americans are getting bigger, and so are their houses.
A Southside Raiders helmet is about staying on the right path -- doing well in school, keeping out of trouble and taking part in a South-Side tradition.
There are public art controversies, and then there is “Nails’ Tales.”
Los Angeles has its movie stars at the beach. New York has its celebrities at Knicks games.
There are a lot of things you don’t see when listening to Michael Feldman’s “Whad’ Ya Know” radio show. Even regular listeners to the 29-year-…
How many universities produce their own ice cream, let alone 75,000 gallons a year?
The lilac collection at the UW-Arboretum may be the best perennial show in Madison.
Wisconsin has transformed the badger from a small antisocial member of the weasel family into one of the most recognized, popular mascots in college sports.
When the leaves fall and the Badgers play ball, when the snowflakes swirl and talk turns to turkey, Madison divides into two camps.
The first Little Free Library in Madison outside Cafe Zoma acted as a starting gun for a project that says "Take a Book, Leave a Book" that now covers all 50 states and 30 countries.
The second rendition has found more favor than its bold predecessor.
One of the last planes to touch down in Chicago the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, carried a group of Thai artisans on a mission of international …
You’ll get passed a lot on a B-cycle, but you won’t care.
The Mother Fools mural wall acts as a legal canvas to give graffiti artists an opportunity to show off their work as art instead of vandalism.
Rain barrels let residents do their part to conserve water and energy and to prevent rooftop runoff from contaminating Madison-area lakes.
The legendary Madison munchy inspires nostalgia and cravings for Madisonians from the 1960s and 70s.
What was invented as a plaything to teach girls about history, integrity and perseverance has remade the history of the arts in Madison.
The race bib that participants in the Crazylegs Classic affix to themselves is a symbol of the promise of warmer weather and all that it brings.
One red heart balloon rose up the Capitol dome - and become a symbol - during the 2011 Capitol protests.
At Concerts on the Square, the music starts at 7 o'clock, but the quest for a blanket spot starts at least 4 hours earlier.
Once a conveyance for frontier explorers, now the best ride in town to a beer and brat.
Here in Madison, vehicles sometimes are novellas unto themselves.
The glass tower on State Street serves as a beacon welcoming visitors to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
The Madison food-lover doesn't want a garden variety tomato, unless it's really garden variety.
Four Vietnam War protestors packed a bomb inside a stolen van with designs on destroying the Army Mathematics Research Center that was the focus of demonstrations on the UW-Madison campus.
They include the Skipper, Alan Hale Jr.
Instantly recognizable city landmark-replicas include Monona Terrace, Overture Center and the state Capitol.
The Capitol tulips aren't just a sign of spring. They're a sign of better days ahead.
The brat is at the center of one of our biggest community events and the unlikely focus of one of our only-in-Madison controversies.
The memorial to Wisconsin's Progressive lion was both snubbed and revered in 2011.
Timothy Browning's art installations have decorated Lake Monona for 15 winters.
The homegrown pale ale skyrocketed along with the city's taste for microbrew -- er, craft beer.
Pink and plastic with just the right amount of cheesy charm, the birds were introduced to Madison in a big way in 1979 when a flock of 1,008 flamingos appeared overnight on Bascom Hill in a famed student prank.
The W crest on the UW Field House became the most identifiable symbol for UW-Madison due to a combination of events that includes the UW School of Medicine, University Ridge Golf Course and former Chancellor Donna Shalala.
Madison loves recycling -- to the tune of 19,400 tons that earned the city $306,432.38 last year. But to some, a loftier goal than recycling a wealth of beer cans and water bottles is to generate less waste, recyclable or not, shunning plastic bottles and other products encased in needless packaging.
Not only a remnant of the past, the archway is a reminder that at one time, going to high school meant going Downtown.
In 1941, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team brought home the program’s only NCAA title trophy to date after beating Washington State 39-34.
For decades, State Street has been a go-to destination for costumed revelers to see and be seen each Halloween.
Stories of old Greenbush neighborhood are told in the cookbooks written by Catherine Tripalin Murray, along with recipes and anecdotes passed down through generations.
Since 1976, L'Etoile has offering a menu of farm-to-table meals and providing unbridled joy to diners in a way that only a perfect meal can.
The floating combines cut and remove thousands of tons of aquatic plants from Dane County waters each year.
Andy North won the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills near Denver in 1978 and at Oakland Hills Country Club near Detroit in 1985.
The elegant stone facade of the former State Street department store is now "beautifully incorporated" into the Overture Center for the Arts.
University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and fellow Madison native Bob Suter were teammates on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” outfit that shocked the Soviet Union – and the world – en route to winning the gold in Lake Placid, New York.
Hundreds of gay and lesbian Wisconsin couples were married in June.
WORT'S record collection reflects the diversity that has helped make the feisty community-run radio station a Madison institution.
The mural outside Centro Hispano tells the story of immigration, of migrant work on Wisconsin farms, of adapting to a new community and setting a path for a better life.
The Nitty Gritty birthday bell is rung approximately 57 times per day and more than 20,000 times each year, once for each birthday celebrant who walks in the door.
The grocery co-op has gained members, and its newspaper has gained a cult following for its letters.
Getting a CSA box every week or two is like getting a getting a gift of yummy riches freshly plucked from the fertile earth of community-supported-agriculture farms in and around Madison.
Not only are Barry Alvarez’s fingerprints all over the six Big Ten championships the University of Wisconsin football program has won since 1993, they can be spotted on the rings the Badgers received for those achievements.
Hmong story cloths tell a tale of a culture, once far away, that is now interwoven into the city's life.
The glass "prow" of Madison's Unitarian Meeting House, designed Frank Lloyd Wright, was intended to house a huge bell made from triangles of sheet copper.
Indian burial mounds dot the landscape of the city, a reminder of those who came before.
Rennie's was the place in Madison at a time when drug stores were social centers.
The Capitol dome is the symbol of Madison, more than any other.
When we set out to define Madison in 100 objects last summer, we knew it was a fool's errand. How does one capture the joy and everyday experi…