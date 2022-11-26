100 objects: What do you think defines Madison?

Eight years ago, the Wisconsin State Journal asked readers to help us identify 100 objects that defined Madison.

From the colorful, sunburst chairs on the Memorial Union Terrace to the eye-popping Wienermobile, we explored the history and meaning behind each of these objects in a series of essays that ran for 100 days.

But a lot has happened since 2014. Paul Soglin’s mustache (No. 2 in the original series) was included because, like the former "mayor for life," his mustache always seemed to be there. But Soglin, and the city, eventually moved on. The carousel at Ella’s Deli (No. 13) is gone, no longer enchanting passersby on East Washington Avenue. The red heart balloon that drifted to the top of the state Capitol rotunda during the Act 10 protests in 2011 (No. 38) embodied an indelible moment in Madison's history. But the balloon, which deflated long ago, is now in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

So we figured it was time to update the 100 objects list. Over the past eight years, we’ve endured a pandemic and experienced the largest protests for racial justice and civil rights in a generation. We’ve entered a new world of TikTok, remote work, online shopping, accelerated climate change and an even more divided political landscape.

Some things remain the same. Babcock ice cream (object No. 22) is still around, thank goodness. The “Forward” statue (No. 48) has returned to her rightful spot on Capitol Square, and electric car charging stations (No. 61) are more plentiful than ever.

