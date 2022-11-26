 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100 objects: What do you think defines Madison?

100 Objects UW's Bucky Badger

Wisconsin's Bucky Badger -- one of the many objects that help define Madison -- transformed an antisocial member of the weasel family into one of the most beloved, recognizable mascots in college sports.

Eight years ago, the Wisconsin State Journal asked readers to help us identify 100 objects that defined Madison.

From the colorful, sunburst chairs on the Memorial Union Terrace to the eye-popping Wienermobile, we explored the history and meaning behind each of these objects in a series of essays that ran for 100 days.

But a lot has happened since 2014. Paul Soglin’s mustache (No. 2 in the original series) was included because, like the former "mayor for life," his mustache always seemed to be there. But Soglin, and the city, eventually moved on. The carousel at Ella’s Deli (No. 13) is gone, no longer enchanting passersby on East Washington Avenue. The red heart balloon that drifted to the top of the state Capitol rotunda during the Act 10 protests in 2011 (No. 38) embodied an indelible moment in Madison's history. But the balloon, which deflated long ago, is now in the archives of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Download PDF Madison in 100 Objects poster from 2014

So we figured it was time to update the 100 objects list. Over the past eight years, we’ve endured a pandemic and experienced the largest protests for racial justice and civil rights in a generation. We’ve entered a new world of TikTok, remote work, online shopping, accelerated climate change and an even more divided political landscape.

Some things remain the same. Babcock ice cream (object No. 22) is still around, thank goodness. The “Forward” statue (No. 48) has returned to her rightful spot on Capitol Square, and electric car charging stations (No. 61) are more plentiful than ever. 

Still, we'd like to hear from you about what should go on the list to replace the items we're taking off. Fill out the form below or click here to vote. 

We’ll put your suggestions into the hopper and pull out a few to profile. 

Madison in 100 Objects

Each day for 100 days, the Wisconsin State Journal profiled one object that is either unique to Madison or so closely associated with the city that it helps define who we are. Tell us: What object do you think defines Madison today?

Madison in 100 objects: These are the things that define us
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: These are the things that define us

  • Phil Brinkman | Wisconsin State Journal
What says Madison to you? We're defining Madison in 100 objects.

Madison in 100 objects: 1. UW-Madison terrace chairs
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 1. UW-Madison terrace chairs

  • Dan Simmons | Wisconsin State Journal
Unlike the rest of us, the chairs take winters off. We freeze. They hibernate.

Madison in 100 objects: 2. Paul Soglin's mustache
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 2. Paul Soglin's mustache

  • Molly Beck | Wisconsin State Journal
It’s always been there.

Madison in 100 objects: 3. Giant shoe slide
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 3. Giant shoe slide

  • GEORGE HESSELBERG , 608-252-6140
There was an old woman who lived in a shoe,

Madison in 100 objects: 4. Stem cells
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 4. Stem cells

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
A room full of newborns brims with potential. Which one will become a teacher, a triathlete, a police officer, the president?

Madison in 100 objects: 5. Alternate-side parking ticket
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 5. Alternate-side parking ticket

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
It arrives each year with the holiday season. But unlike Thanksgiving turkey, snow and "stockings hung by the chimney with care," it's the gift nobody wants. But that doesn't stop the city from giving and giving and giving.

Madison in 100 objects: 6. Paul Bunyan Axe
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 6. Paul Bunyan Axe

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal
Some of the most compelling moments of any University of Wisconsin football season come in the moments following the annual border battle betw…

Madison in 100 objects: 7. Orpheum Theater sign
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 7. Orpheum Theater sign

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
Give this sign some time.

Madison in 100 objects: 8. Mt. Zion choir robe
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 8. Mt. Zion choir robe

  • DOUG ERICKSON , 608-252-6149
They pour into the aisles from the back of the church, draped in blue and gold, clapping and swaying, defying you to stay seated.

Madison in 100 objects: 9. The Plazaburger
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 9. The Plazaburger

  • DOUG MOE , 608-252-6446
A decade or so ago, a New York City resident named George Motz did a documentary film, and later a book, spotlighting the best hamburgers in t…

Madison in 100 objects: 10. Otis Redding memorial bench
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 10. Otis Redding memorial bench

  • Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal
Three marble benches overlooking Lake Monona honor 1960s soul singer Otis Redding, who died when the plane he was in crashed in the lake in 1967.

Madison in 100 objects: 11. Crossing flags
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 11. Crossing flags

  • Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal
The simple act of crossing a street in Madison on foot can take guts.

Madison in 100 objects: 12. Blue Fist
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 12. Blue Fist

  • Mary Spicuzza | Wisconsin State Journal
The raised fist has been a symbol of civil rights and labor struggles for decades.

Madison in 100 objects: 13. Carousel at Ella's Deli
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 13. Carousel at Ella's Deli

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
The carousel outside Ella’s Deli is a landmark of joy, a sparkling reminder on a busy corridor that sometimes life needs to slow down for simp…

Madison in 100 objects: 14. Heisman trophies
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 14. Heisman trophies

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal
The panoramic view of Camp Randall Stadium from the lobby of the University of Wisconsin football offices is spectacular.

Madison in 100 objects: 15. Hoofers sailboat
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 15. Hoofers sailboat

  • GEORGE HESSELBERG , 608-252-6140
In the elusive pursuit of privacy, the last place to look can be the first place you see: The lake.

Madison in 100 objects: 16. Sid Boyum sculptures
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 16. Sid Boyum sculptures

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
You see Sid Boyum’s concrete sculptures all over the East Side’s Schenk-Atwood neighborhood.

Madison in 100 objects: 17. Tiny houses
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 17. Tiny houses

  • DOUG ERICKSON , 608-252-6149
Americans are getting bigger, and so are their houses.

Madison in 100 objects: 18. Southside Raiders helmet
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 18. Southside Raiders helmet

  • Nico Savidge | Wisconsin State Journal
A Southside Raiders helmet is about staying on the right path -- doing well in school, keeping out of trouble and taking part in a South-Side tradition.

Madison in 100 objects: 19. Nails' Tales
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 19. Nails' Tales

  • DOUG MOE , 608-252-6446
There are public art controversies, and then there is “Nails’ Tales.”

Madison in 100 objects: 20. The Wienermobile
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 20. The Wienermobile

  • JANE BURNS , 608-252-6440
Los Angeles has its movie stars at the beach. New York has its celebrities at Knicks games.

Madison in 100 objects: 21. Whad' Ya Know stage set
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 21. Whad' Ya Know stage set

  • DEE J. HALL , 608-252-6132
There are a lot of things you don’t see when listening to Michael Feldman’s “Whad’ Ya Know” radio show. Even regular listeners to the 29-year-…

Madison in 100 objects: 22. Babcock Hall ice cream
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 22. Babcock Hall ice cream

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
How many universities produce their own ice cream, let alone 75,000 gallons a year?

Madison in 100 objects: 23. Arboretum lilacs
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 23. Arboretum lilacs

  • GEORGE HESSELBERG , 608-252-6140
The lilac collection at the UW-Arboretum may be the best perennial show in Madison.

Madison in 100 objects: 24. Bucky Badger
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 24. Bucky Badger

  • Dan Simmons | Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin has transformed the badger from a small antisocial member of the weasel family into one of the most recognized, popular mascots in college sports.

Madison in 100 objects: 25. Snow blower
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 25. Snow blower

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
When the leaves fall and the Badgers play ball, when the snowflakes swirl and talk turns to turkey, Madison divides into two camps.

Madison in 100 objects: 26. Little Free Libraries
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 26. Little Free Libraries

  • Bailey Berg
The first Little Free Library in Madison outside Cafe Zoma acted as a starting gun for a project that says "Take a Book, Leave a Book" that now covers all 50 states and 30 countries.  

Madison in 100 objects: 27. Monona Terrace carpet
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 27. Monona Terrace carpet

  • Dean Mosiman | Wisconsin State Journal
The second rendition has found more favor than its bold predecessor.

Madison in 100 objects: 28. Thai Pavilion
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 28. Thai Pavilion

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
One of the last planes to touch down in Chicago the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, carried a group of Thai artisans on a mission of international …

Madison in 100 objects: 29. B-cycle
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 29. B-cycle

  • DOUG ERICKSON , 608-252-6149
You’ll get passed a lot on a B-cycle, but you won’t care.

Madison in 100 objects: 30. Mother Fools Mural
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 30. Mother Fools Mural

  • Bailey Berg
The Mother Fools mural wall acts as a legal canvas to give graffiti artists an opportunity to show off their work as art instead of vandalism. 

Madison in 100 objects: Mike Leckrone's jacket
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Mike Leckrone's jacket

  • Nico Savidge | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Rain barrel
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Rain barrel

  • Karen Rivedal | Wisconsin State Journal
Rain barrels let residents do their part to conserve water and energy and to prevent rooftop runoff from contaminating Madison-area lakes.

Madison in 100 objects: Guerrilla Cookie
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Guerrilla Cookie

  • Bailey Berg
The legendary Madison munchy inspires nostalgia and cravings for Madisonians from the 1960s and 70s.   

Madison in 100 objects: The American Girl doll
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: The American Girl doll

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
What was invented as a plaything to teach girls about history, integrity and perseverance has remade the history of the arts in Madison.

Madison in 100 objects: Crazylegs race bib
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Crazylegs race bib

  • Bailey Berg
The race bib that participants in the Crazylegs Classic affix to themselves is a symbol of the promise of warmer weather and all that it brings.

Madison in 100 objects: 'Mendota Wall'
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 'Mendota Wall'

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Life magazine, 1948
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Life magazine, 1948

  • DOUG MOE , 608-252-6446
Madison in 100 objects: Red heart balloon
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Red heart balloon

  • Mary Spicuzza | Wisconsin State Journal
One red heart balloon rose up the Capitol dome - and become a symbol - during the 2011 Capitol protests.

Madison in 100 objects: Concert blankets
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Concert blankets

  • JANE BURNS , 608-252-6440
At Concerts on the Square, the music starts at 7 o'clock, but the quest for a blanket spot starts at least 4 hours earlier.

Madison in 100 objects: Bascom Hill's Honest Abe
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Bascom Hill's Honest Abe

  • Molly Beck | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Warfarin
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Warfarin

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Paddle & Portage canoe
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Paddle & Portage canoe

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
Once a conveyance for frontier explorers, now the best ride in town to a beer and brat.

Madison in 100 objects: Bumper stickers
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Bumper stickers

  • JANE BURNS , 608-252-6440
Here in Madison, vehicles sometimes are novellas unto themselves.

Madison in 100 objects: Eric Heiden's ice skates
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Eric Heiden's ice skates

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: The MMOCA 'icon'
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: The MMOCA 'icon'

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
The glass tower on State Street serves as a beacon welcoming visitors to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Madison in 100 objects: Freedom From Religion sign
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Freedom From Religion sign

  • DOUG ERICKSON , 608-252-6149
Madison in 100 objects: Clyde Stubblefield's drumsticks
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Clyde Stubblefield's drumsticks

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Forward statue
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Forward statue

  • Mary Spicuzza | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Farmers' Market tomato
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Farmers' Market tomato

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
The Madison food-lover doesn't want a garden variety tomato, unless it's really garden variety.

Madison in 100 objects: Sterling Hall bombing fragment
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Sterling Hall bombing fragment

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
Four Vietnam War protestors packed a bomb inside a stolen van with designs on destroying the Army Mathematics Research Center that was the focus of demonstrations on the UW-Madison campus.

Madison in 100 objects: The Edgewater's celebrity photos
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: The Edgewater's celebrity photos

  • DOUG MOE , 608-252-6446
They include the Skipper, Alan Hale Jr.

Madison in 100 objects: Bike elevator
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Bike elevator

  • Phil Brinkman | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: 'Sifting and Winnowing' plaque
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 'Sifting and Winnowing' plaque

  • Nico Savidge | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Indoor mini-golf course at Vitense
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Indoor mini-golf course at Vitense

  • Karen Rivedal | Wisconsin State Journal
Instantly recognizable city landmark-replicas include Monona Terrace, Overture Center and the state Capitol.

Madison in 100 objects: Camp Randall Memorial Arch
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Camp Randall Memorial Arch

  • JEFF GLAZE , 608-252-6138
Madison in 100 objects: Capitol tulips
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Capitol tulips

  • Mary Spicuzza | Wisconsin State Journal
The Capitol tulips aren't just a sign of spring. They're a sign of better days ahead.

Madison in 100 objects: Backyard chicken coop
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Backyard chicken coop

  • Sandy Cullen
Madison in 100 objects: Brats
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Brats

  • Chris Drosner
The brat is at the center of one of our biggest community events and the unlikely focus of one of our only-in-Madison controversies.

Madison in 100 objects: Statue of Liberty
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Statue of Liberty

  • Nico Savidge | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: World Dairy Expo globe
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: World Dairy Expo globe

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Electric car charging stations
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Electric car charging stations

  • Molly Beck | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: 'Fighting Bob' La Follette bust
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 'Fighting Bob' La Follette bust

  • Matthew DeFour | Wisconsin State Journal
The memorial to Wisconsin's Progressive lion was both snubbed and revered in 2011.

Madison in 100 objects: Essen Haus boot
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Essen Haus boot

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
The Madison food-lover doesn't want a garden variety tomato, unless it's really garden variety.

Madison in 100 objects: St. Raphael steeple
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: St. Raphael steeple

  • DOUG ERICKSON , 608-252-6149
Madison in 100 objects: Hippie Christmas pile
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Hippie Christmas pile

  • JEFF GLAZE , 608-252-6138
Madison in 100 objects: Tenney Locks
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Tenney Locks

  • Dan Simmons | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Ice shacks
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Ice shacks

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Lake Monona art
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Lake Monona art

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Timothy Browning's art installations have decorated Lake Monona for 15 winters. 

Madison in 100 objects: A bottle of Hopalicious
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: A bottle of Hopalicious

  • Chris Drosner
The homegrown pale ale skyrocketed along with the city's taste for microbrew -- er, craft beer.

Madison in 100 objects: Plastic pink flamingo
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Plastic pink flamingo

  • JEFF GLAZE , 608-252-6138
Pink and plastic with just the right amount of cheesy charm, the birds were introduced to Madison in a big way in 1979 when a flock of 1,008 flamingos appeared overnight on Bascom Hill in a famed student prank.

Madison in 100 objects: The W crest
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: The W crest

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
The W crest on the UW Field House became the most identifiable symbol for UW-Madison due to a combination of events that includes the UW School of Medicine, University Ridge Golf Course and former Chancellor Donna Shalala.

Madison in 100 objects: A community car
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: A community car

  • Molly Beck | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Recycling cart
Madison Archives

Madison in 100 objects: Recycling cart

  • Sandy Cullen
Madison loves recycling -- to the tune of 19,400 tons that earned the city $306,432.38 last year. But to some, a loftier goal than recycling a wealth of beer cans and water bottles is to generate less waste, recyclable or not, shunning plastic bottles and other products encased in needless packaging.

Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Central High School arch

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
Not only a remnant of the past, the archway is a reminder that at one time, going to high school meant going Downtown.

Madison in 100 objects: Film archive at the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Film archive at the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research

  • DOUG MOE , 608-252-6446
Madison in 100 objects: 1941 NCAA men's basketball trophy
Sports

Madison in 100 objects: 1941 NCAA men's basketball trophy

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal
In 1941, the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team brought home the program’s only NCAA title trophy to date after beating Washington State 39-34.

Madison in 100 objects: Halloween costume on State Street
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Halloween costume on State Street

  • JEFF GLAZE , 608-252-6138
For decades, State Street has been a go-to destination for costumed revelers to see and be seen each Halloween.

Madison in 100 objects: Greenbush cookbooks
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Greenbush cookbooks

  • Judy Newman | Wisconsin State Journal
Stories of old Greenbush neighborhood are told in the cookbooks written by Catherine Tripalin Murray, along with recipes and anecdotes passed down through generations.

Madison in 100 objects: L'Etoile menu
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: L'Etoile menu

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
Since 1976, L'Etoile has offering a menu of farm-to-table meals and providing unbridled joy to diners in a way that only a perfect meal can.

Madison in 100 objects: Confederate soldier's tombstone
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Confederate soldier's tombstone

  • Judy Newman | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Lake weed harvesters
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Lake weed harvesters

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
The floating combines cut and remove thousands of tons of aquatic plants from Dane County waters each year.

Madison in 100 objects: U.S. Open trophy
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: U.S. Open trophy

  • Rob Schultz | Wisconsin State Journal
Andy North won the U.S. Open at Cherry Hills near Denver in 1978 and at Oakland Hills Country Club near Detroit in 1985.

Madison in 100 objects: The Yost's facade
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: The Yost's facade

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
The elegant stone facade of the former State Street department store is now "beautifully incorporated" into the Overture Center for the Arts.

Madison in 100 objects: 'Miracle on Ice' Olympic gold medal
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 'Miracle on Ice' Olympic gold medal

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal
University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson and fellow Madison native Bob Suter were teammates on the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” outfit that shocked the Soviet Union – and the world – en route to winning the gold in Lake Placid, New York.

Madison in 100 objects: First same-sex marriage certificate
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: First same-sex marriage certificate

  • Steven Verburg | Wisconsin State Journal
Hundreds of gay and lesbian Wisconsin couples were married in June. 

Madison in 100 objects: WORT's record collection
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: WORT's record collection

  • ABIGAIL BECKER , 608-252-6139
WORT'S record collection reflects the diversity that has helped make the feisty community-run radio station a Madison institution.

Madison in 100 objects: Centro Hispano mural
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Centro Hispano mural

  • ABIGAIL BECKER , 608-252-6139
The mural outside Centro Hispano tells the story of immigration, of migrant work on Wisconsin farms, of adapting to a new community and setting a path for a better life.

Madison in 100 objects: Nitty Gritty birthday bell
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Nitty Gritty birthday bell

  • ABIGAIL BECKER , 608-252-6139
The Nitty Gritty birthday bell is rung approximately 57 times per day and more than 20,000 times each year, once for each birthday celebrant who walks in the door.

Madison in 100 objects: Willy Street Co-op Reader
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Willy Street Co-op Reader

  • JANE BURNS , 608-252-6440
The grocery co-op has gained members, and its newspaper has gained a cult following for its letters.

Madison in 100 objects: Harry Harlow's imitation mother monkeys
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Harry Harlow's imitation mother monkeys

  • Dan Simmons | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: CSA box
Madison Archives

Madison in 100 objects: CSA box

  • Sandy Cullen
Getting a CSA box every week or two is like getting a getting a gift of yummy riches freshly plucked from the fertile earth of community-supported-agriculture farms in and around Madison.

Madison in 100 objects: Mallards duck cap
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Mallards duck cap

  • JEFF GLAZE , 608-252-6138
Madison in 100 objects: Epic Systems Corp. electronic health records
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Epic Systems Corp. electronic health records

  • Judy Newman | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Rose Bowl ring
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Rose Bowl ring

  • Jim Polzin | Wisconsin State Journal
Not only are Barry Alvarez’s fingerprints all over the six Big Ten championships the University of Wisconsin football program has won since 1993, they can be spotted on the rings the Badgers received for those achievements.

Madison in 100 objects: Hmong story cloth
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Hmong story cloth

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
Hmong story cloths tell a tale of a culture, once far away, that is now interwoven into the city's life.

Madison in 100 objects: Unitarian Meeting House prow
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Unitarian Meeting House prow

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
The glass "prow" of Madison's Unitarian Meeting House, designed Frank Lloyd Wright, was intended to house a huge bell made from triangles of sheet copper.

Madison in 100 objects: 9XM radio equipment
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: 9XM radio equipment

  • Judy Newman | Wisconsin State Journal
Madison in 100 objects: Effigy mound
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Effigy mound

  • JANE BURNS , 608-252-6440
Indian burial mounds dot the landscape of the city, a reminder of those who came before. 

Madison in 100 objects: Rennie's soda fountain
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Rennie's soda fountain

  • JANE BURNS , 608-252-6440
Rennie's was the place in Madison at a time when drug stores were social centers. 

Madison in 100 objects: Capitol dome
Madison in 100 Objects

Madison in 100 objects: Capitol dome

  • Nico Savidge | Wisconsin State Journal
The Capitol dome is the symbol of Madison, more than any other.

And now for objects 101, 102, 103 ...
Local News

And now for objects 101, 102, 103 ...

  • Phil Brinkman | Wisconsin State Journal
When we set out to define Madison in 100 objects last summer, we knew it was a fool's errand. How does one capture the joy and everyday experi…

100 objects poll

