$10 million in COVID-19 relief awarded to movie theaters in Wisconsin

Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo is getting $14,619.

Marcus Point on Madison's Far West Side and Marcus Palace in Sun Prairie closed in March due to COVID-19 restrictions. The theaters re-opened in late August with 10 people allowed in each auditorium. Dane County's order classifies theaters under "mass indoor gatherings" and allows for a maximum of 10 people at each screening.

As of Monday, Flix announced it would be closing again due to the pandemic. "It has become abundantly clear that the economics simply don't work to operate this way," the company wrote on its Madison web page.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New Vision Fitchburg 18, home to Madison's only IMAX screen, announced this summer it wouldn't reopen. Silver Cinemas Market Square Theatre on Odana Road was not on the funding list and hasn't indicated when or if it will reopen. On the website of its parent company it says, "We look forward to reopening our business when it's safe to do so."

Cultural groups from Overture Center to WORT/FM receive crucial COVID-19 relief money Dozens of local cultural organizations from Madison Symphony Orchestra to Forward Theater Company to WORT/FM 89.9, are being buoyed by recently-awarded COVID-19 relief funding.