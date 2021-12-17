 Skip to main content
1 taken to hospital after fire destroys town of Montrose residence, Dane County authorities say

One resident was taken to a hospital after a fire Thursday night destroyed a town of Montrose residence, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dane County deputies, Fitchrona EMS, and fire departments from Belleville, Brooklyn, Evansville, New Glarus, Oregon and Verona responded to a fire at the multi-occupancy dwelling in the 6700 block of Henry Road in the Town of Montrose, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a statement.

All residents were able to evacuate, with one taken to an area hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation, Reinen said.

One cat was rescued, but it is believed that three other cats died, Reinen said.

The cause of the fire, which did an estimated $270,000 damage, remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, Reinen said.

