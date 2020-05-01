1 resident taken to hospital after Sun Prairie apartment building fire stopped by sprinkler, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One resident was taken to a hospital after a fire Thursday at a Sun Prairie apartment building that was stopped by a sprinkler, authorities reported.

Sun Prairie emergency responders came to the 1000 block of O’Keefe Avenue after an occupant reported smelling smoke and fire alarms sounding, Fire & Rescue Company assistant chief Bill Sullivan said in a statement.

Upon arrival, police confirmed evacuation of adjacent sections of the building while firefighters found fire inside an apartment unit that had been extinguished by a single fire sprinkler. Firefighters confirmed the fire had not spread and removed smoke from the apartment using a fan, Sullivan said.

One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Sullivan said.

All other occupants were able to return to their apartment in the 28-unit building, with damage estimated at $15,000, Sullivan said.

Initial reports indicate an occupant attempted to extinguish the fire, which delayed calling 911 and activating the fire alarm system, Sullivan said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

