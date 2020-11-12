1 resident, pet displaced after fire in Sun Prairie senior living apartments that caused $5,000 damage

A resident and their pet have been displaced after a senior living apartment building fire in Sun Prairie Thursday that caused $5,000 in damage.

Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to the apartment building on the 600 block of Thomas Drive at around 5:55 p.m. for a reported fire, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said. Fire crews found residents evacuating upon arrival then entered the building to find smoke in a public hallway and a small fire in a bathroom of one of the apartments.

The building had an active fire alarm system that alerted the residents after one resident pulled the alarm. Sullivan said the apartments did not have fire sprinklers. The fire alarm was reset.

Crews were able to put out the fire and confirmed the fire did not extend beyond the bathroom, Sullivan said. Power to the affected apartment was shut off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire started in a ceiling bathroom fan that fell and spread the fire. Firefighters removed a part of the bathroom ceiling to check for more spread.

A single resident along with a pet were displaced, and another resident was taken to a hospital by Sun Prairie EMS. All other residents were able to return to their apartments with the help of Sun Prairie fire, EMS and police. The building was ventilated.