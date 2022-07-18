1 person burned in Janesville garage fire started by siphoning gas with wet-dry vacuum, authorities say

A person suffered burns in a Janesville garage fire Sunday that was started by siphoning gas out of a vehicle with a wet-dry vacuum, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were sent to the 4100 block of North River Road in Janesville for a garage fire, Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said in a statement.

Firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in fire and stopped it as it was just starting to spread to the home, limiting damage to the home, Bomkamp said.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns to the hands and arms, Bomkamp said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a resident siphoning gas out of a vehicle using a wet/dry vacuum, Bomkamp said.

Damage was estimated at $150,000.