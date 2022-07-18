 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

1 person burned in Janesville garage fire started by siphoning gas with wet-dry vacuum, authorities say

Fire flames generic

A person suffered burns in a Janesville garage fire Sunday that was started by siphoning gas out of a vehicle with a wet-dry vacuum, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

At about 11 a.m. Sunday, fire crews were sent to the 4100 block of North River Road in Janesville for a garage fire, Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said in a statement.

Firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in fire and stopped it as it was just starting to spread to the home, limiting damage to the home, Bomkamp said.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burns to the hands and arms, Bomkamp said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a resident siphoning gas out of a vehicle using a wet/dry vacuum, Bomkamp said.

Damage was estimated at $150,000.

People are also reading…

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics