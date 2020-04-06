1 more Dane County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Another inmate at the Dane County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The man who tested positive is now being held in isolation and monitored by medical staff at the jail, Dane County Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said. He is the third inmate at the jail to test positive for the new coronavirus, after two others were announced to have tested positive last month.
Schaffer said one of the two previous inmates was released, while the other has recovered and is still in the jail.
Unlike the previous inmates who were housed in the City-County Building when they tested positive, Schaffer said the man who tested positive Sunday was housed in the Public Safety Building.
She said the man has been in the jail since March 14 and could have had contact with one of the previous inmates or deputies who tested positive at some point.
"Inmates and deputies move around the jail quite frequently," Schaffer said. "The coronavirus is in the jail, period."
Deputies and medical staff are monitoring all inmates for symptoms of COVID-19. So far, four deputies have also tested positive.
There are 482 inmates housed in all three facilities of the Dane County Jail as of Monday, which is 265 less than the total number of inmates housed on March 13.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.