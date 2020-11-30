$1 million church effort looks to engage residents of 'post-Christian' Madison

James points to other research naming Madison as one of the most secular metro areas in the country, and Dane County as one of the most politically uniform.

The California-based Barna Group, which conducts studies related to faith and culture, in 2019 named Madison the 11th-most post-Christian of 210 metro areas in the United States, just after Seattle. The firm based its rankings on interviews in which they asked respondents whether they believed in God or attended church, among other metrics.

An analysis of political polarization commissioned by The Atlantic magazine identified Dane County as being in the 100th percentile of American counties, meaning that statistically speaking, zero out of 100 counties are more prejudiced than Dane County residents are against the political “other.”

Awaken Dane leaders know such factors will present challenges as they encourage churches to better engage with their communities.

If people see churches mainly interested in evangelizing or growing their numbers, they will feel “targeted,” James said, and “that can sound kind of sneaky.”