1 man dead after East Side bicycle, box truck collision, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department is investigating after a crash involving a box truck killed a male bicyclist on the East Side Monday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 2:20 p.m. Monday, Madison police responded to the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way after receiving reports about the wreck. Officers pronounced the bicyclist, a man in his 70s, dead at the scene. 

The man's identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner "at a later date," said Madison police, which did not provide further details Monday about what caused the crash.

