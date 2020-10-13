1 killed, 1 injured after metal pole hits power line and electrocutes workers

A 33-year-old man has died, and a 28-year-old man was injured following an on-the-job accident in which both men were electrocuted Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies and Alliant Energy personnel responded to the accident and found the two men injured and unresponsive at a home on the 1400 block of Spring Road in the town of Dunkirk at around 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

The men were part of a work crew hired by the homeowner to replace siding and were holding a metal pole when the wind caused the pole to hit a 7200 volt power line. Schaffer said witnesses began CPR before deputies and EMS arrived on scene and took over lifesaving measures.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 28-year-old man is expected to recover.

The accident remains under investigation. Schaffer said the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the man who died after his family is notified.

