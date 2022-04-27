1 cat, 6 baby chickens die but no humans injured in Southeast Side Madison house fire

A cat and six baby chickens died but otherwise no one was injured in a house fire Wednesday on Madison's Southeast Side.

The Fire Department said people reported smoke coming from the home in the 300 block of East Dean Avenue just after 11:30 a.m.

No one was there at the time so firefighters forced entry and found thick black smoke near the floor and put out a fire in the basement.

A cat was rescued during the incident, but oxygen and resuscitation was not enough to save its life. Six baby chickens also died during the fire. None of the chicks in the small flock survived.

Three people were displaced due to damage from the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Fire Department was not able to determine the exact cause of the fire, but the heat lamp that was being used to warm the baby chickens is a culprit. The fire started in that area.

The heat lamp was near flammable materials, such as cardboard, the Fire Department said. It was plugged into a power strip that was providing power to several other items that were plugged in.

A nearby water heater is another potential source of the fire, the department said.

State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.

