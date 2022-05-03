1,000+ people rally in Downtown Madison to protest seemingly-imminent overturn of Roe v. Wade

More than 1,000 people gathered outside of the Wisconsin Capitol Building Tuesday evening to protest the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade after a leaked majority opinion draft showed the U.S. Supreme Court’s plan to strike down the landmark 1973 case.

A crowd that started as a few hundred around 7 p.m. swelled to more than 1,000 within the first hour, easily filling two city blocks as they marched from the top of State Street to the UW-Madison Library Mall. Some protesters held coat hangers while others hoisted up signs that read "never again," "we won't go back" and "keep abortion safe and legal."

"Take to the streets and fight as one, this is how Roe was won," they chanted throughout Downtown.

Susan and David Mockert, who have a 17-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old daughter, said they're afraid the overturn of Roe v. Wade would strip people of their bodily autonomy.

“I’m pissed,” Susan Mockert said as she fought back tears. “I knew it was coming, the way things are right now in politics but, I’m just angry, pissed off.”

Temi Blagogee, Lousia Keenan and Laurie Lapp, members of UW-Medical Students for Choice, a student interest group at the medical school, joined the rally to express their anger with the Supreme Court’s draft decision.

“It was extremely frustrating for me,” Blagogee said. “As a future medical professional we understand that abortion is a fundamental human right, without it women die from unsafe abortions.”

Keenan said she was disappointed and scared for her future patients.

“We know that a lot of legislators don’t understand a lot that goes into abortion,” she said.

Allison Webber, a Madison resident who remembered rallying for abortion rights roughly 40 years ago, said she was shocked, disappointed and frightened by the leaked draft opinion.

“I’m worried that people are going to die because they’re always going to seek abortion somewhere,” she said.

Ned Keitt and his 12-year-old child, Lee Keitt-Pride who uses they/them pronouns, both said they weren’t surprised but very frustrated by the leaked draft opinion.

“I don’t understand what would be going through (the justice’s) minds to make them think this would be a good thing to do,” Keitt-Pride said.

The pending Supreme Court decision could soon make all abortions illegal in Wisconsin under a 19th-century ban of the medical procedure, which was made unenforceable by Roe.

If the Supreme Court publishes its 5-4 opinion without changes, Wisconsin's existing law dictates that destroying the life of an "unborn child" would constitute a Class H felony, punishable by up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision and a fine of up to $10,000. The willful killing of an "unborn quick child,” which is generally described as a fetus that has developed to the stage that it moves within the womb, would be a Class E felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision. The law, passed in 1849, includes an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito called the court’s 1973 Roe decision an egregious one in a majority opinion draft leaked to Politico, which published its story late Monday. An unnamed source told Politico that four other justices already voted to overturn Roe. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion Tuesday.

Will Fitzgerald, a member of Madison Socialist Alternative said his organization, along with the Young Democratic Socialists of America UW-Madison chapter, sprang into action to put the rally together late Monday evening when they heard of the leaked opinion.

“We weren’t surprised when we saw that Supreme Court (draft) decision,” he said. “We corralled some other organizations and took to the streets to build for it, we passed out 900 flyers today alone.”

The high court is expected to publish its opinion this summer.

Democrats decried the Supreme Court’s draft opinion while Republicans celebrated and in Wisconsin, the pending decision has transformed the debate over what's at stake in the upcoming senatorial and gubernatorial elections.

Candidates on both sides issued urgent pleas for support, noting the court's decision would resurrect Wisconsin's long-dormant ban on abortions before voters head to the polls in November.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's pending decision, six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases - a margin that has remained consistent across a decade of the Marquette Law School Poll.

Polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

Marquette Law School's most recent poll on the matter, conducted in October, found that 61% of Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 34% say it should be illegal in all or most cases.

