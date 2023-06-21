A Downtown restaurant employee was assaulted by a man who caused a disturbance inside the business, Madison Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said.

Officers were called to Nattspil, 211 King St., at 11:37 p.m. Tuesday for a man yelling toward and attempting to assault customers and employees, Fryer said in an email.

Joshua A. Cera, 30, was arrested for three counts of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and threats to law enforcement, Fryer said.

An employee was able to get Cera outside where Cera damaged a door to the restaurant, she said.

Staff weren't hurt beyond being pushed, Fryer said.

She said the police report doesn't indicate Cera was a customer, rather he followed an employee into the restaurant and began the disturbance.

Employees asked Cera to leave several times, she added.

Fryer said Cera appeared intoxicated and threatened officers on the way to the Dane County Jail, where he was taken.

She said the employee who was assaulted was male, and his age wasn't mentioned in the report. Another male employee also reported being pushed.

