Construction workers in Green County unearthed discarded explosives in a wall crews had been working on.

At 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, workers in the village of Browntown discovered eight paper-wrapped cylinders that appeared to be old, abandoned commercially produced sticks of dynamite or road flares in the 300 Block of East Main Street, according to Green County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Tom Moczynski.

Deputies and firefighters closed the street and asked people nearby to evacuate. The Dane County Sheriff's Department's Bomb Squad recovered the items for safe disposal, but their poor condition made it difficult to discern their composition.

The area was reopened at 2:15 p.m.

