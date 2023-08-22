Grant County deputies were dispatched to 108 S. Main Street at 6:15 a.m. on reports of a driver crashing into a building. On investigation, deputies discovered that the driver, 19, of Oak Forest, IL, failed to negotiate the right curve while driving South near Hill Climb Road on Main Street and crossed the North lane, jumped the curb, and hit the South corner of the former Shultzies Supper Club, according to a release from Sheriff Nate Dreckman. The building and the car were both severely damaged.