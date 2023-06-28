A show by the band Garbage, scheduled for Wednesday night at Breese Stevens Field, has been canceled due to poor air quality, the venue announced on its website.

Garbage, founded in Madison in 1993 and led by Scottish singer Shirley Manson and drummer-music producer Butch Vig, was co-headlining with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The notice said refunds will be available at the ticket buyer's point of purchase and that ticketholders will get an email with refund information.

Dangerously unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires have blanketed the state, with people advised to stay indoors or wear N95 masks while venturing out.

The air quality has led to the cancelation or rescheduling of many outdoor activities, including a Tuesday night gospel concert at Olbrich Gardens and the first Concert on the Square of the year Wednesday night. That concert has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said that the state is experiencing the worst air quality in more than a decade.

"The best way to avoid wildfire smoke is to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and run the air conditioner on recirculate, if possible,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a press release. "If you don't have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed is dangerous in hot weather. If you are hot, go to a cool, public space, like a library or mall."

The air is considered "very unhealthy," the health department said, and it recommended that people avoid physical activity outdoors and reschedule or move activity indoors.

"These recommendations are especially important to groups that are more sensitive to outdoor air quality, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant, and those who work outdoors," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. "Keep an eye on your health and take action if you have symptoms."

