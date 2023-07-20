The cause of the May 9 explosion in a condominium garage on Madison's Southwest Side that injured four and displaced 21 residents remains undetermined as private investigators try to determine if natural gas-fueled appliances in the garage played a role in the explosion.

There is still a "strong possibility" propane from a 20-pound propane tank attached to a grill off-gassed into the garage and was the fuel source for the explosion, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said Thursday. What ignited the explosion is also still unknown.

A propane leak had been the Fire Department's leading hypothesis for the source of the explosion from the start.

A valve on the cylinder that feeds propane into the grill was found turned on, and one of the burners on the grill was also found in the "on" position, Schuster said. Investigators determined that the propane cylinder was empty, indicating its contents may have been released into the garage.

The scene has been turned over to private insurance investigators, who can extract for further analysis other appliances including a water heater and furnace that the Madison Fire Department could not safely excavate or access, Schuster said. The appliances also could have had leaks or let out explosive gas.

The Madison Fire Department could change its stated cause of the fire from "undetermined" if those investigators discover new information about it.

The explosion, at 941 Gammon Road near Park Ridge Drive, shook the neighborhood of multi-unit residential buildings and rained debris on the condominium's front lawn.

The Madison Fire Department has spent weeks re-examining the scene of the explosion, gathering witness statements and working with outside agencies and private investigators.

There is no evidence the explosion was intentional or a criminal act, Schuster added. The explosion could have been caused by "simple forgetfulness," she said.

Schuster said residents should not store gas grills indoors, as indicated in local ordinances. They should also make sure to turn off gas valves and burners when done using grills.