A Lafayette County man died Friday night after crashing his car in the county's third motor vehicle fatality of 2023.

At 8:19 p.m., Lafayette County deputies were sent to a single-vehicle crash on State Trunk Highway 78 at the intersection of Pecatonica Shores Lane, in the town of Gratiot. A 2006 Chrysler Sebring was found in the ditch on the East side of the highway, with its driver and sole occupant Bobby Dicks, 44, of rural Gratiot, unresponsive, according to Sheriff Reg Gill. Dicks was taken by medical helicopter to UW Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that Dicks had been driving north on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the east ditch. The car continued across Pecatonica Shores Lane, hitting a culvert before stopping north of the intersection in the east ditch, Gill said.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Gratiot Fire and First Response and Green County EMS.