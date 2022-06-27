Former executive director of Madison day care center sentenced to 30 months in prison

A former executive director of a Madison day care center was sentenced to 30 months in prison Friday after she embezzled more than $311,000 from her employer.

Nichole Genz, 41, of Evansville, was charged with nine counts of wire fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud as part of a scheme to defraud Park Towne Development Corp. of Madison. She pleaded guilty in December 2021.

As part of her sentence, Genz is also required to pay $216,561.85 in restitution.

Genz and the company's accounting manager used various means of embezzlement to defraud the corporation from 2013 to 2018, according to an investigation conducted by the Madison Police Department.

While executive director of Learning Gardens Child Development Center, Genz was responsible for maintaining the center's petty cash account, Timothy M. O’Shea, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said. The account was generally used for reimbursements and coding payments into the general ledger.

Genz defrauded the corporation by diverting tuition checks into the petty cash account, cashing altered checks by diverting them into the petty cash account, and creating false bank statements for the petty cash account, according to a press release from O'Shea's office.

Genz was also charged with using company credit and debit cards for personal purchases. She submitted falsified expense reports indicating her purchases were for Learning Gardens, police said.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson told Genz at her sentencing hearing Friday that he chose the prison sentence to deter her from future criminal conduct and deter other potential offenders from embezzling from their employers.

He added that Genz's collaboration with the company's accounting manager, who is now dead, made the crime more serious than if it had been a solo effort.

