Madison ranked top in U.S. for child opportunity, but racial disparities remain
Madison ranked top in U.S. for child opportunity, but racial disparities remain

Growing up in Madison
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Most children growing up in Madison have greater opportunities than those in any other metro area in the U.S., according to a recent report ranking all nearly all of the nation's 72,000 neighborhoods. 

In compiling "The Geography of Child Opportunity: Why Neighborhoods Matter for Equity," researchers with Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, looked at factors such as poverty rates, high school graduation rates, employment statistics and accessibility of green spaces to assign "opportunity scores" to neighborhoods and cities. On a scale of 1 to 100, Madison scored 83 on the Child Opportunity Index 2.0 — the highest in the nation.

Bakersfield, California, ranked last with a score of 20. 

"Compared to children in Madison, children in Bakersfield live in neighborhoods with lower quality schools, higher uninsurance rates, lower walkability, and higher poverty rates," the report says. 

Madison ranked best

But the data don't paint an entirely rosy picture for Madison. In a pattern researchers have mapped across the country, local black and Hispanic children are disproportionately concentrated in "very low opportunity" neighborhoods, and white children have significant advantages. 

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, urged area residents to take a hard look at how the city is serving all children, not just those in affluent neighborhoods. 

"We should be careful not to over-celebrate when there are too many young people still hurting from the challenges we face in our region," he said. "On one hand, it's a great win for the city to get a score like that, but it's not reflective of how African American families are actually living — especially kids." 

The study adds to a growing body of research demonstrating that the places where children grow up influence their long-term health, education and career outcomes. Most famously, economist Raj Chetty's Opportunity Insights project has shown how a child's future is shaped by the ZIP code he or she lives in. 

“There are some places that are lands of opportunity,” Chetty said at a 2017 conference , "and other places that can be better described as lands of chronic poverty.”

That sentiment is backed up by the Child Opportunity Index 2.0, which shows that growing up in a disadvantaged area can have lifelong ramifications. Low opportunity scores are associated with lower life expectancy and economic mobility. 

For example, opportunity scores in Detroit's neighborhoods range from 95 to 2, meaning that children in the most affluent neighborhood will probably earn more money as adults and live up to seven years longer than children born a few miles away. In notoriously segregated Milwaukee, the opportunity gap — the point difference between the best- and worst-off neighborhoods — is 93, tied with Detroit for the second-widest in the country. Madison's 16-point opportunity gap ranks among the narrowest.

Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, co-author of the study, acknowledged in an email that "Madison scored highly overall, but there is a more nuanced story in terms of inequities." 

A deeper dive into the index's visualization tool reveals stark differences in opportunities for local children. About 41% of black children and 40% of Hispanic children live in Madison's very low opportunity areas, compared with 13% of white children. On the other end of the spectrum, 22% of white children live in very high opportunity areas, while 8% of black children and 8.5% of Hispanic children are raised in similarly privileged places. 

The difference between very high and very low opportunity neighborhoods in Madison is less dramatic than in most parts of the country. And minority children have greater opportunities here than in most of the 100 largest cities, said Clemens Noelke, research director for the opportunity index project. 

"Compared to other metros across the country, black and Hispanic children fare considerably better in Madison, but they still lag behind their white peers," he said. 

The study further reinforces a well-established reality for black and Hispanic families in Madison, Johnson said. 

"African Americans are always at the bottom of every study that's been done in Madison for the past 50 years, and Latinos are next," he said. "We need to find how to balance that equation." 

Take a tour of Madison's neighborhoods

We take our neighborhoods for granted, as if they've always been there. But someone set out to form each one, drawing a line around a coherent space — typically defined by natural or man-made boundaries — and recruiting their neighbors to join in common pursuits. 

The Wisconsin State Journal is profiling 20 Madison neighborhoods — one a day — over three weeks. To learn more about Madison's neighborhoods or to get involved in your own neighborhood, visit go.madison.com/neighborhoods.

