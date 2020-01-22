Madison ranked top in U.S. for child opportunity, but racial disparities remain

Most children growing up in Madison have greater opportunities than those in any other metro area in the U.S., according to a recent report ranking all nearly all of the nation's 72,000 neighborhoods.
In compiling "The Geography of Child Opportunity: Why Neighborhoods Matter for Equity," researchers with Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, looked at factors such as poverty rates, high school graduation rates, employment statistics and accessibility of green spaces to assign "opportunity scores" to neighborhoods and cities. On a scale of 1 to 100, Madison scored 83 on the Child Opportunity Index 2.0 — the highest in the nation.
Bakersfield, California, ranked last with a score of 20.
"Compared to children in Madison, children in Bakersfield live in neighborhoods with lower quality schools, higher uninsurance rates, lower walkability, and higher poverty rates," the report says.
But the data don't paint an entirely rosy picture for Madison. In a pattern researchers have mapped across the country, local black and Hispanic children are disproportionately concentrated in "very low opportunity" neighborhoods, and white children have significant advantages.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, urged area residents to take a hard look at how the city is serving all children, not just those in affluent neighborhoods.
"We should be careful not to over-celebrate when there are too many young people still hurting from the challenges we face in our region," he said. "On one hand, it's a great win for the city to get a score like that, but it's not reflective of how African American families are actually living — especially kids."
The study adds to a growing body of research demonstrating that the places where children grow up influence their long-term health, education and career outcomes. Most famously, economist Raj Chetty's Opportunity Insights project has shown how a child's future is shaped by the ZIP code he or she lives in.
You have free articles remaining.
“There are some places that are lands of opportunity,” Chetty said at a 2017 conference , "and other places that can be better described as lands of chronic poverty.”
That sentiment is backed up by the Child Opportunity Index 2.0, which shows that growing up in a disadvantaged area can have lifelong ramifications. Low opportunity scores are associated with lower life expectancy and economic mobility.
For example, opportunity scores in Detroit's neighborhoods range from 95 to 2, meaning that children in the most affluent neighborhood will probably earn more money as adults and live up to seven years longer than children born a few miles away. In notoriously segregated Milwaukee, the opportunity gap — the point difference between the best- and worst-off neighborhoods — is 93, tied with Detroit for the second-widest in the country. Madison's 16-point opportunity gap ranks among the narrowest.
Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, co-author of the study, acknowledged in an email that "Madison scored highly overall, but there is a more nuanced story in terms of inequities."
A deeper dive into the index's visualization tool reveals stark differences in opportunities for local children. About 41% of black children and 40% of Hispanic children live in Madison's very low opportunity areas, compared with 13% of white children. On the other end of the spectrum, 22% of white children live in very high opportunity areas, while 8% of black children and 8.5% of Hispanic children are raised in similarly privileged places.
The difference between very high and very low opportunity neighborhoods in Madison is less dramatic than in most parts of the country. And minority children have greater opportunities here than in most of the 100 largest cities, said Clemens Noelke, research director for the opportunity index project.
"Compared to other metros across the country, black and Hispanic children fare considerably better in Madison, but they still lag behind their white peers," he said.
The study further reinforces a well-established reality for black and Hispanic families in Madison, Johnson said.
"African Americans are always at the bottom of every study that's been done in Madison for the past 50 years, and Latinos are next," he said. "We need to find how to balance that equation."
Take a tour of Madison's neighborhoods
We take our neighborhoods for granted, as if they've always been there. But someone set out to form each one, drawing a line around a coherent space — typically defined by natural or man-made boundaries — and recruiting their neighbors to join in common pursuits.
The Wisconsin State Journal is profiling 20 Madison neighborhoods — one a day — over three weeks. To learn more about Madison's neighborhoods or to get involved in your own neighborhood, visit go.madison.com/neighborhoods.
Sometimes it can seem like the only thing Madison's more than 125 neighborhoods have in common is how different they are from each other.
In the next three weeks, the Wisconsin State Journal will be profiling 20 of these neighborhoods. To kick off the project, the newspaper invited leaders in each of Madison’s neighborhoods to tell us a little (emphasis on little since space is at a premium here) about what makes their corner of Madison so special.
Break down the demographic profiles of Madison's many neighborhoods.
The "liberal index" is based upon political candidate and ballot measure voting history in city of Madison wards. Wards with the highest perce…
The thing that gets everyone's attention, as they approach the Midvale Heights neighborhood from the south along Midvale Boulevard, is the bison.
Perhaps more than any other area of Madison, the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood is going through a metamorphosis.
The Worthington Park neighborhood has struggled with crime and poverty, but residents say conditions have improved and there are reasons for hope.
There's something singular about the place and the salt-of-the-earth people who live there, Sherman neighborhood resident Lynette Jandl said, that's kept her tied to the area for so long.
Six years ago, Tiffani Roltgen started a Turkey Trot run on Thanksgiving Day in her Elvehjem neighborhood on Madison’s Far East Side.
The Greenbush neighborhood has gone through a lot in its history, which is still important in the community.
What the drive-through crowd is missing is multitudinous, not only in house colors but in types of homes, coziness of streets that frame enclaves of carefully-tended hobbit-houses, even the patience of drivers on those streets.
When Tsela Barr and her husband were in the market for a Madison home where they could raise their two sons, all it took was a drive through t…
It’s been 60 years since Evelyn Otterback moved to her home on Dawes Street, and she will tell anyone that she doesn’t plan to leave until the…
The neighborhood remains one of Madison's most remote, among only a handful north of Warner Park. But Lerdahl Park's mixture of woods, wildlife and agriculture offers residents a unique take on city living.
Nakoma has grown into one of Madison's most affluent neighborhoods in 100 years.
The Spring Harbor Neighborhood hugs the southwestern shore of Lake Mendota — not just geographically, but culturally, too.
Jam-packed with locally owned shops and restaurants, it's "a bike-friendly, walk-friendly place," says SASY spokesman Brad Hinkfuss.
But three fatal police shootings since 2012, a bike path rape and costly gentrification are challenging its gentle Bohemian vibe.
Concerts, parades, swim meets and garage sales coupled with single-family homes, apartments, duplexes, one of the city’s main shopping centers…
The neighborhood straddling Madison's East and Southeast sides is mostly devoid of sidewalks and curbs.
"People have learned to focus their attention on where they want to go instead of where they've been," said Alice Howard, neighborhood association co-president.
For John Koch, it was the price tag that lured him to the northeast corner of the Isthmus: a pretty home with a large backyard for less than $80,000.
Dinners for families, lunches for seniors and cooking classes for young people found homes in kitchen of rare library-center pairing.
The Burr Oaks neighborhood has been many things over the past 50 years.