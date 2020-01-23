Madison ranked No. 1 in U.S. for child opportunity, but racial disparities remain

For example, opportunity scores in Detroit’s neighborhoods range from 95 to 2, meaning that children in the most affluent neighborhood will probably earn more money as adults and live up to seven years longer than children born a few miles away. In notoriously segregated Milwaukee, the opportunity gap — the point difference between the best- and worst-off neighborhoods — is 93, tied with Detroit for the second-widest in the country. Madison’s 16-point opportunity gap ranks among the narrowest.

Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, co-author of the study, acknowledged in an email that “Madison scored highly overall, but there is a more nuanced story in terms of inequities.”

A deeper dive into the index’s visualization tool reveals stark differences in opportunities for local children. About 41% of black children and 40% of Hispanic children live in Madison’s very low opportunity areas, compared with 13% of white children. On the other end of the spectrum, 22% of white children live in very high opportunity areas, while 8% of black children and 8.5% of Hispanic children are raised in similarly privileged places.