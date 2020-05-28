Dane County police chiefs condemn actions of Minneapolis officers following death of George Floyd; community members call for change

Chiefs of police across Dane County condemned the actions of Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest an unarmed, handcuffed black man who later died and spoke out against police brutality during an online town hall meeting Thursday that left some of those watching wondering if anything would change.
Ahead of the town hall meeting, organized by the online news site Madison365 and the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, UW-Madison Police Chief Kristen Roman, president of the Dane County Chiefs of Police Association, called the death of George Floyd heinous and unacceptable.
"Nothing can justify the actions or inactions of these officers," Roman said of the officer who knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes and three other officers who failed to intervene or render aid. "While there were moral and tactical shortcomings here, there exists the added weight in the knowledge that these occurred in the all-too-often context of police victimizing an unarmed person of color."
When acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl saw the video of the incident, he said, he felt a range of emotions from disbelief to dismay and anger toward the officers, as well as sorrow for Floyd's family.
"Public trust with law enforcement is very fragile. Nothing can shatter it more than use of force by police," Wahl said. "For all of the baby steps we've taken forward (to repair the relationship between police and the black community) something like this is one leap backward."
During the forum, Jacquelyn Hunt described watching her 25-year-old son struggle to make sense of the incident, saying he was heartbroken, anxious and angry.
“As a black mother watching what is unfolding before my very eyes … it's heart-wrenching,” she said, and questioned whether the six chiefs participating in the forum — all of them white — could empathize with the mistrust many black people feel toward police.
“It sounds like more of the same,” she said, in response to the chiefs' statements. “We have to do something different” to protect members of the black community.
Michael Johnson, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, who put together the hastily organized event, said afterward Floyd's death was "traumatizing and it’s emotional for a lot of people.
“I was with my wife at a store when I saw the video and it crushed my spirit to see the life taken out of him in the way it was,” he said.
Johnson said it was important to challenge local police leaders to respond to Floyd's death and was surprised the chiefs agreed to appear on the panel on such short notice.
“It was a great conversation, but next steps need to be addressed. What happens next?” he asked.
In addition to Roman and Wahl, panelists included Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin, Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Sun Prairie Police Chief Michael Steffes, the Rev. Marcus Allen of Mount Zion Baptist Church and Anthony Cooper, vice president of re-entry and strategic partnerships for the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development. The meeting was hosted by Madison365 publisher and CEO Henry Sanders.
As he watched events unfold after the video was released, Mahoney said his thoughts turned to Floyd's family and the impact the incident would have on the relationship between the black community and law enforcement in Dane County.
"The reality is that every incident, like what we saw occur in Minneapolis, chips away at the community trust that law enforcement across Dane County has worked hard to build," he said.
Some of the participants and many of the commenters on Facebook expressed skepticism that the white police chiefs in the forum appreciated the magnitude of the problem or had the tools to solve it.
"The Minnesota incident is beyond what we have in Madison but the behaviors are still the same," Allen said. "In the police reports in 2018, black people make up 40% of the arrests in Madison and we only make up 6% of the population."
Valerie Edwards wrote, "This kind of learning is not a one and done. What is the ongoing learning. How do you share experiences regularly. Who do you LISTEN to and LEARN from?"
As the mother of a black son, Amiee Leavy said she fears the world doesn't see him as she does.
"The world might not see him as brilliant, creative, God-fearing, protective of all he loves, funny and athletic," she wrote. "What will you change in your training that increases the chances that you and your officers see my son (all of our sons) as I do?"
Johnson said he planned to collect questions submitted by community members and send them to the chiefs, who agreed to respond to them after the forum.
At the end of the forum, Johnson urged listeners to meet with their local police and political representatives to review use-of-force policies, host town hall meetings, raise money for Floyd’s family, support nonprofits that work with families of color, and invest in black communities.
Midwest police, community leaders react to George Floyd's death
Mayor Jerome Prince, Gary, Indiana
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, Central Illinois
LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd, Northwest Indiana
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown, Central Illinois
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds, Northwest Indiana
Decatur NAACP Branch President Jeanelle Norman, Central Illinois
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, Minnesota
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, Wisconsin
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Wisconsin
Decatur NAACP Branch President Jeanelle Norman, Central Illinois
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, Central Illinois
East Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera, Northwest Indiana
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell, Northwest Indiana
James Brandon Dillon
Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales, Northwest Indiana
Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin, Wisconsin
Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand, Wisconsin
Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Wisconsin
Kristen Roman, president, Dane County Chiefs of Police Association, Wisconsin
Sun Prairie Police Chief Michael Steffes
Madison Police Chief Victor Wahl
Photos: George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
George Floyd memorial gathering in Minneapolis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!