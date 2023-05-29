Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s how members of Wisconsin House members voted on major issues last week. The Senate was in recess. Readers can visit www.VoteFacts.com to research other top issues and individual voting records in the current 118th Congress and recent 117th Congress.

Repealing student-loan forgiveness

Voting 218-203, the House on May 25 endorsed repeal of a Biden administration policy that would forgive up to $10,000 or $20,000 of debt for an estimated 43 million low- to middle-income individuals who received student loans from the federal government for undergraduate education. The executive order does not affect loans by private lenders. Legal challenges have prevented the nine-month-old directive from taking effect, and the Supreme Court is expected to rule soon on its constitutionality. On this vote, the House adopted a resolution of disapproval (HJ Res 45) that would kill the program.

A yes vote was to send the resolution to the Senate, where its prospects were uncertain.

Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-1, Derrick Van Orden, R-3, Scott Fitzgerald, R-5, Glenn Grothman, R-6, Thomas Tiffany, R-7, Mike Gallagher, R-8

Voting no: Mark Pocan, D-2, Gwen Moore, D-4

Fentanyl trafficking and addiction

Voting 289-133, the House on May 26 passed a bill (HR 467) that would increase regulation of compounds used in making fentanyl in order to give law enforcement more tools and a lower standard of evidence for prosecuting traffickers. The bill would permanently classify precursors to fentanyl in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, where they are now temporarily placed. Of the CSA’s several categories of dangerous substances, Schedule I, the most severe, is reserved for substances highly subject to abuse with no medical value. Prison terms are longest for Schedule I convictions, and the bill would continue mandatory minimum sentences. Schedule II substances have accepted medical use along with a high potential for abuse. The bill does not change fentanyl’s classification as a Schedule II drug.

A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate, where its prospects were uncertain.

Voting yes: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting no: Pocan, Moore

Reducing opioid overdose deaths

Voting 190-233, the House on May 25 defeated an amendment that sought to prevent HR 467 (above) from taking effect until the attorney general and secretary of health and human services certify it would lead to a reduction in opioid overdose deaths. The amendment expressed Democratic criticism that the bill focuses too much on prosecuting traffickers and too little on addressing the causes and treatment of opioid addiction.

A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.

Voting yes: Pocan, Moore

Voting no: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Reducing air pollution by heavy trucks

The House on May 23 voted to nullify a four-month-old Environmental Protection Agency rule placing stricter emission standards on buses and heavy-duty trucks ranging from full-size pickups to 18-wheelers. The rule is designed to reduce emissions of ozone, particulate matter and other pollutants starting with the 2027 model year in the first upgrade of clean-air standards for heavy-duty vehicles in 20 years. The rule is projected to achieve a nearly 50 percent cut by 2045 in vehicle emissions of nitrogen oxide formed by the burning of fossil fuels. The resolution of disapproval (SJ Res 11), adopted by a vote of 221-203, would kill the rule.

A yes vote was to send the resolution to the Senate, where its prospects were uncertain.

Voting yes: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting no: Pocan, Moore

Asian imports for U.S. solar production

Voting 214-205, the House on May 25 failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override a veto issued by President Biden to protect the administration’s solar-energy policies. The veto blocked a congressional resolution (HJ Res 39) nullifying an executive order designed to spur imports of equipment used in manufacturing solar panels. The order suspended for two years tariffs on solar gear that originates in China before assembly in Southeast Asia and shipment to America. Biden said the suspension is necessary to meet demand for U.S. solar expansion resulting from his green-energy policies. Critics said it is wrong to import solar products that might be linked to forced labor in China.

A yes vote was to override the presidential veto.

Voting yes: Steil, Van Orden, Fitzgerald, Grothman, Tiffany, Gallagher

Voting no: Pocan, Moore

Key votes ahead

The House will be in recess during the week of May 29 with plans to return when debt-limit legislation reaches the floor. The Senate will take up executive branch and judicial nominations and possibly a bipartisan bill to raise the debt ceiling.

VoteFacts.com News Reports is a nonpartisan, fact-based news service whose mission is to help civically engaged individuals and organizations track major actions in the U.S. House and Senate. Readers can visit www.VoteFacts.com to research other top issues and individual voting records in the current 118th Congress and recent 117th Congress.