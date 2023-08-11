Chris Jimieson was traveling on a bus through rural Ethiopia in 2009, on a trip to adopt his infant son, when he saw a boy gathering water from a roadside pothole.

That was "the burning image that stuck with me," said Jimieson, adding that it inspired him to create Strides for Africa, now in its 14th year.

The run/walk kicks offs Africa Fest each year, and has helped Jimieson pay for 44 clean water projects in Africa.

This year's event will be Aug. 19 at McPike Park. It includes a 5K run, a 5K walk, a 1.5-mile walk, a kids fun run and a team relay.

The first water project Jimieson funded with the support of his friends and family was in southern Ethiopia, where he adopted Myles, in the summer of 2009. And two weeks after he got back, he attended Africa Fest in Madison for the first time.

In February 2010, Jimieson said he approached the African Association of Madison and asked what they thought of adding a run/walk to their event to benefit people in Africa in need of clean water.

He said organizers had been thinking about doing something to give back and welcomed the partnership.

Jimieson, 47, lives in Fitchburg with his wife, Amy Jimieson, and Myles, 14, who will be a freshman at West High School in the fall. Amy is a 4K teacher at Orchard Ridge Nursery School in Madison.

"When we started this, especially with my wife's educational background, we really wanted people to be educated that there are other people in the world who have a different water situation than us. They don't have the good fortune that we were born into (and can't) go and just turn on a faucet to have access to clean water," he said.

Jimieson has funded water projects in Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda and The Gambia. He's made six trips to Africa and plans to take Myles to his birthplace for the first time in the summer of 2025 when he's 16.

He's also partnering with Alhaji Njai, founder of a Madison nonprofit, Project 1808, to build a college in Njai's native Kabala, Sierra Leone. Njai, who is from Sierra Leone and has a doctorate from UW-Madison, is a research fellow in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences in the African Studies Program.

Jimieson, who grew up in Lodi, has a degree from UW-Madison in geological engineering and geology. Since 2001, he has worked for SCS Engineers, formerly BT Squared Engineering & Science, an environmental engineering consulting company.

As an environmental consultant, he works on local solid waste management projects and environmental compliance projects.

Is there anything that you've done recently for work that you can talk about?

Initially as a parent volunteer, I went into my son's school at Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison and saw that there wasn't a recycling program in the cafeteria. And so, I took that project on and was able to get a cafeteria recycling program going at Aldo Leopold Elementary School back in 2018. And that still is going today. From that, I was inspired and have been doing some work through my job at SDS Engineers to try to help all of the elementary schools within the Madison schools to have a cafeteria recycling program. So that's a continued work in progress.

You work in solid waste management. What does that mean?

It's working on the landfill itself, so helping out with monitoring the landfill, the groundwater monitoring and gas monitoring to make sure there's no environmental impacts around a landfill ... I've constructed landfills, so I've been part of the design teams and then also provided construction oversight of expansions to landfills in Wisconsin.

Have you seen the results of your water projects in Africa, and what has that been like?

That's really what's making it fulfilling and something that is remaining a part of our lives, going to these communities and just seeing the joy, and the relief in people of the community that now have a burden that's been lifted. They have this clean water source that's now serving their community or their school.

How much money have you raised to date?

I don't know how much total money we've raised to date, but so far we've funded and completed 44 clean water projects. So our goal with Strides for Africa, since I do this fully as a volunteer, was to just fund one clean water project a year through the Strides for Africa event. And, that's what we did the first few years of the event. And then, things started to change in around 2015 when I had McFarland High School reach out and say, 'Hey, we'd like to fund a project. Could you come in and talk to us about water in Africa?' And so I did. And then the World Geography class took it on and they raised the funds to fully fund a well in Liberia.

What about maintaining the wells. How's that going?

These water wells provide a spark for these communities so they take good care of them. And we work with our partners to make sure that we're doing training to maintain the wells and then just continuing to check in to make sure that they're setting up the systems to make this be a long-term sustainable water source for their schools and communities.

You said you're working with Alhaji Njai, founder of the Madison nonprofit, Project 1808, to help build a college in Sierra Leone. Where does that stand?