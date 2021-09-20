Cap Times Idea Fest: Washington Post journalists warn of a climate tipping point

For years, Washington Post writer Juliet Eilperin and photographer Bonnie Jo Mount have documented the faces and places affected by global climate change.
In a panel moderated by David Maraniss — a University of Wisconsin-Madison alum and associate editor of The Post — Eilperin and Mount discussed the significance of their Pulitzer Prize-winning series “2°C: Beyond the Limit.”
The ambitious project tracks 170 years of temperature data, recording each place that has already warmed by 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Eilperin explained this threshold, saying international leaders in the 1990s once committed to keeping the planet from warming 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
The Post’s map reveals that this extreme global heating has already affected 10% of the Earth’s surface.
“The idea was that the more we take collective action for greenhouse gas emissions, we will be able to avert the most dangerous consequences of climate change,” Eilperin said. She also spoke of the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which 195 nations pledged to keep the increase of global average temperature under 2 degrees Celsius and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“Right now, we’re at 1.1 degrees Celsius warming already,” Eilperin said.
The Post dispatched Eilperin and Mount to some of the world’s “hot zones,” including Alaska and New Jersey, where they followed residents living through the disastrous effects of a warming climate.
“Talk about reckoning with change,” said Maraniss, alluding to the theme of this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest. “This is the real change and this is the real reckoning. There’s nothing else bigger and nothing else matters.”
Eilperin detailed existing and emerging disruptions to the planet, which she’s seen up close in her reporting. In New Jersey, “one of the fastest-warming states in the nation,” she wrote of Lake Hopatcong’s disappearing winters and once lucrative ice harvesting scene.
Eilperin warned viewers of an imminent climate tipping point, which has already begun to take shape in Madison, similar to Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey.
”They’ve led to these disruptions to lakes where sometimes they’re overflowing,” Eilperin said. “It really has tremendous impacts everywhere, including right here.”
As photos of melting icicles, sprawling oil pipelines and graves flooded with water flashed onto the screen, Mount spoke of her trip to Alaska, where “you can directly see the devastation of climate change.”
Mount’s images presented the dilemma “in all of its totality,” Maraniss said. “The beauty of this series,” he added, “is that it’s location specific: the specific places, the specific people.”
The uniqueness of the project, Mount said, is that it shows how climate change can not only affect the environment but an area’s entire culture.
Alaska, for example, is the fastest-warming state in the U.S. Showcasing photographs of scenes and residents in drowning Alaska Native towns, like Nuisquit, Mount captured those who’ve had to relocate to drier areas due to climate change.
“Spending time in this incredibly sacred and important place, to see it ravaged by the impact of warming, that’s one of the things that will certainly stay with me,” she said.
Still, the panelists have hope that there will be change, despite the environment’s bleak outlook and the nation's political polarization on the issue. Eilperin said people around the world, especially younger generations, are advocating for a better and more sustainable future.
“I think that that activism is something that can potentially curb some of these divides,” she said.
“Probably a lot of this audience are baby boomers,” Maraniss added. “There’s this idea that we can change the world, but now we’re relying on 15-year-olds, who are in Alaska or around the world. That’s the only way the world can survive: if they get their own power.”
