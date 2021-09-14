Cap Times Idea Fest: Madison educators discuss ways to solve inequities in K-12 schools

Hicks, who long served as a principal in MMSD, said she is using her new role as the head of secondary schools to help other administrators understand the city’s education system. Part of the job, she added, means investing in the children they serve.

“The data in MMSD hasn’t changed in years. It’s probably almost the same as when I started back a long time ago. However, we also need to help people make a shift around what humanity is and how we show up in that space,” she said. “Because the truth of the matter is that there are young people who are depending on us for a lot, and we have to show up and be as present to them as we would be to our own families … because they need us.”

Ladson-Billings encouraged Hicks to flip her perspective on principals’ and administrators’ responsibility toward leveling the playing field, instead focusing on accountability.

“The accountability is falling on the most vulnerable part of the system: the kids,” she said, adding that Americans wrongfully assume children belong to neighborhoods, determining the quality of education they receive.