Burnie Franke, the founder of Burnie's Rock Shop in Madison, died Thursday. It was his 100th birthday.

"What an unlikely scenario. It kind of feels surreal," said his son, Nevin Franke, who owns the gem and jewelry shop with his wife, Sonali Franke.

Sonali said her father-in-law was looking forward to two 100th birthday parties and helped her plan them. One was supposed to be at Oakwood East, the retirement community where he lived.

The second party was scheduled for Saturday at the couple's home. "So, it's pretty, pretty rough for us."

Sonali, a jewelry designer and the store's creative director, said they still plan to hold the party to celebrate Burnie's life and legacy.

She said Burnie had been doing great, and still had his faculties. He had even gone to the UW-Madison Geology Museum on Tuesday for a birthday celebration with fellow members of the Madison Gem and Mineral Club.

Sonali said Burnie started to fail a little bit on Wednesday, but rallied and on Thursday he got dressed for his party in his favorite orange shirt and characteristic bolo tie.

But later that morning things started to shift. Burnie died in the late morning from congestive heart failure, which he had since age 65, she said.

"You can imagine what an incredible life he lived with the discipline he lived it," Sonali said.

In 1962, Burnie set up some lapidary equipment in the basement of the old Brooks Street YMCA, and made some sales. He opened his first shop on Monroe Street in 1968, before moving it to 901 E. Johnson St. in 1976.

The shop has been a fixture of Madison's Near East Side ever since.

Nevin bought the business in 1999, and with Sonali, opened a second store at 636 S. Park St. in 2014, after buying the building where the artisan craft and gift store Chiripa had been.

Sonali said she met Burnie when he was almost 87, and he was still coming to the store into his 90s. He had visited the Park Street store last week, she said.

Being surrounded in the shops by gems and minerals from his father's collection, Nevin said, will keep his father's memory alive for him and his employees.

"It's just a legacy thing that he started and did such a great job at fostering with so many people who work in the field of gems and minerals or earth sciences," he said.

Burnie was born in 1923 on a farm near Howard, South Dakota, and moved to Madison in 1938.

He was married to Marilee Franke for 44 years. She died in 2015 at age 90.

Burnie was a charter member of the Madison Gem and Mineral Club and a board member of the Friends of the UW-Madison Geology Museum.

Besides collecting and polishing semiprecious stones, he collected Native American artifacts, he told a Wisconsin State Journal reporter in a Know Your Madisonian interview in 2006.

He said he would go to a village in South Dakota where he would collect beautiful arrowheads with a friend who owned the property.

Burnie said he would also find bone fishhooks and other bone tools that were becoming scarce because they deteriorate over many years. He said he also found some large hammers.

About his rock-collecting hobby, in that 2006 interview he said, "I guess I thought it would be fun to starting cutting and polishing. I found it so absorbing, I couldn't seem to leave it alone."

Nevin said his father was magnanimous to a fault. Everyone would agree that Burnie was generous and kind, he said.

"He would always have an ear for somebody and probably a rock, as well," Nevin said.