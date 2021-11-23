 Skip to main content
American Girl founder donates $1M to Urban League's Black Business Hub project
American Girl founder donates $1M to Urban League's Black Business Hub project

The Hub

The Urban League of Greater Madison's roughly $20 million Black Business Hub at the Village on Park mall is among development concepts that could be part of the coming South Madison Plan. line. Many concepts are aspirational, but the Urban League has already shared plans for the business hub at the corner of Hughes Place and South Park Street.

 JLA ARCHITECTS

The founder of the American Girl brand has given $1 million to the Urban League of Greater Madison in support of its Black Business Hub project on the city's South Side — the largest single private donation in ULGM's history, said CEO Ruben Anthony Jr.

The Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, launched by Pleasant Rowland just over two decades ago, typically provides funds for the arts, education and historic preservation. Rowland is a writer and entrepreneur who established American Girl, which has locations in Middleton, during the 1980s.

The Hub is set to be Madison's first Black-led enterprise center that serves entrepreneurs hailing from marginalized communities. The building is expected to be an 81,000 square-foot, four-story structure located on the corner of Park Street and Hughes place.

The building is also slated to include space for existing businesses, as well as for pop-up vendors, retail storefronts, offices, co-working. More features consist of a shared commercial kitchen.

The Foundation's donation is helping ULGM to raise $3 million in the short term to help construction begin at the end of 2021. The overall project costs around $25.3 million. 

Anthony cited data that only .4% of businesses in Dane County with more than one employee are Black-owned.

He said "this staggering disparity has flown largely under the radar despite growing awareness of the Madison region’s extreme racial disparities in health, education, and employment.” 

“While The Hub will be a destination that will serve the entire Madison region, it’s location in South Madison, Madison’s oldest African American enclave, is significant” said Anthony in a Tuesday statement. “We’re confronting the risk of gentrification and showcasing a new model of inclusive economic development.”

The disparity in access to the entrepreneurial community in Dane County is "extreme," said Rowland in a concurring Tuesday statement, adding the pandemic has only exacerbated that issue. 

"I am inspired by the Urban League’s vision and pleased that our investment can help bring that vision to life," Rowland said. 

