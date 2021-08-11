With an ever-changing and growing queer community, Madison has long benefited from a reputation as one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the nation.

But in professional settings, the story can be different.

Two years ago, a survey of city employees revealed “unacceptable” rates of workforce harassment of transgender, genderqueer and nonbinary employees. Around the same time, an Inclusive Workplace Team had been created to research the practices and support needed to develop policies so that transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary employees felt welcome, and they took the sentiments expressed by respondents to the survey into account. The team was comprised of 25 employees from across city departments, and trans and gender-queer employees participated in every step of the team’s process.

The team’s work resulted in a new Inclusive Workplace Policy, adopted last year, to ensure the safety and comfort of employees of all genders while maintaining a safe and affirming process for those who want to transition.

“In order to become a Madison that is inclusive, innovative and thriving, we must first become an organization where everyone feels welcome and supported,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wrote in a November 2020 blog post about the resolution.

The survey revealed more than harassment issues. It also found that half of transgender respondents and nearly two-thirds of nonbinary respondents reported hiding or downplaying aspects of their identity to avoid unfair treatment at work. Many transgender and nonbinary employees reported modifying their appearance to avoid harassment.

Glossary of terms Gender confirmation surgery: A surgical procedure by which a transgender person's physical appearance is altered to resemble physical characteristics socially associated with their gender. Gender-nonconforming: A broad term referring to people who do not behave in a way that conforms to the traditional expectations of their gender, or whose gender expression does not fit neatly into a category. Genderqueer: A person who rejects notions of static categories of gender and embraces a fluidity of gender and often, though not always, sexual orientation. They may see themselves as being both man and woman, falling completely outside these categories, or somewhere in between. Nonbinary: An umbrella term for people who do not identify exclusively as a man or a woman. Nonbinary people may identify as being both a man and a woman, neither a man nor a woman, or somewhere in between. While many also identify as transgender, not all nonbinary people do. Queer: Used to express fluid identities and orientations. Often used interchangeably with LGBTQ+. Transgender: Describes people whose gender is different from the sex they were assigned at birth. Being transgender does not imply any sexual orientation. Transgender people may identify as straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual, etc. Transitioning: The steps a transgender, gender-nonconforming, or nonbinary person takes to find congruence in their gender. During a transition, it is often other people who are transitioning how they see the individual's gender, and not the person themselves. Transitioning is not a single moment in time. For the person, these changes are often less of a transition and more of an evolution. Some people socially transition, whereby they might begin dressing, using different names and pronouns, and/or be socially recognized as another gender. Others undergo physical transitions in which they modify their bodies through medical interventions. — From the City of Madison Resource Guide for Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and Non-Binary Employees

One respondent commented that they felt some colleagues were uneducated and that the city “should provide better training and support regarding transgender employees.”

This isn’t an issue that Madison struggles with alone.

Transgender people have been often overlooked and marginalized by employers, according to surveys. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that a person can’t be fired due to their gender identity under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which left many organizations scrambling to correct work culture issues that have festered for decades.

Even companies that were previously considered “inclusive” have often focused only on the LGB (lesbian, gay, bisexual), and not the TQ (transgender, queer or questioning). This lack of trans-specific policies can lead to higher turnover, workplace strife and even litigation.

One LinkedIn survey of 2,001 LGBTQ professionals found that 24% were not open about their identity in their workplace. Many cited concerns of being overlooked for raises or promotions, and nearly a third said they’ve faced blatant discrimination or microaggressions at work. In other surveys, as many as 90% of transgender and nonbinary employees reported some form of workplace discrimination.

Since its employee survey, Madison has worked to make a name for itself as one of the cities at the forefront of creating transgender-inclusive and gender-neutral workplaces. The Human Rights Campaign gave the city a perfect score in its 2020 rating on the Municipal Equality Index, designed to show how local governments support their LGBTQ residents and employees.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution to support and direct the implementation of the Inclusive Workplace Policy this past December. The policy outlined requirements to become an organization that is more inclusive for these employees and included a resource guide and a Gender-Inclusive Language Style Guide to provide additional insight. Committing to implementing these recommendations is the latest step Madison has taken to ensuring an inclusive workplace.

“We were one of the first municipalities in the country that included gender identity as a protected class,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, the sponsor of the resolution, at the council meeting. “It was 20 years ago now that we did that and a lot of progress has been made since then.”

Concrete changes

The Inclusive Workplace Policy details that the city must ensure access to gender-inclusive restrooms and locker rooms. In the December City Council meeting, Rhodes-Conway made her position on transitioning city buildings to inclusive bathrooms clear.

“I am impatient to make that change,” she said.

Meanwhile, the city’s Engineering Division had already started making changes before the task force for an inclusive workplace was formed. Erin Hillson of the city’s human resource department confirmed this, saying that Engineering was “happy to have someone take the lead and say, ‘This is what needs to be done next.’”

Gender-inclusive restrooms were already included in remodels and new facilities, such as downtown’s Central Library, the Madison Municipal Building, Fire Station 14, Pinney Library and the forthcoming Madison Public Market.

Now, the department is working to update existing signage on select bathrooms. Removing and replacing 182 signs is costing the city $9,100 out of the Facilities General Building Improvement Fund and includes dozens of buildings, from libraries and parks facilities to police and fire stations.

“This is a significant effort for a variety of reasons,” said Hannah Mohelnitzky, a spokeswoman for the Engineering Division. “We are working to verify approximately 80 city buildings for single-use restrooms that (will be) re-designated as all-inclusive restrooms.” An estimated 182 restrooms will be all-inclusive, she added.

The city’s other plans outlined in the Inclusive Workplace Policy include providing gender confirmation health benefits and following the language guide on forms and documents.

Human resources has already begun the process of removing unnecessarily gendered language from its policies. However, the city does not currently offer gender confirmation health benefits for employees and dependents beyond what is deemed “medically necessary.”

Gender-confirming health benefits are procedures by which a transgender person's appearance is altered to resemble physical characteristics socially associated with their gender, and can range from hormone and voice therapy to sex reassignment surgeries. These definitions exist in the city’s resource guides, but HR analyst Bill Wick wrote in an email that there does not appear to be any language in the city’s health insurance program that defines “gender confirmation health benefits” or says that these benefits are covered.

The Inclusive Workplace Policy states that the city will adopt necessary programs if access to these benefits is ever compromised, although no timeline has yet been established for taking part in such a program.

Shifting the workplace culture

Madison’s policy also requires employees to create “a welcoming and inclusive environment for transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary employees and members of the public.” This includes addressing employees and members of the public by their chosen name and pronouns, maintaining confidentiality about an employee’s gender or transition and refraining from harassment and discrimination based on an employee’s gender identity, gender expression, transition status or sexual orientation. Employees are also required to follow the language guide.

The Gender-Inclusive Language Style Guide is a six-page document that provides instruction on how to use both gender-neutral and transgender-inclusive language. Hillson and Gabriela Arteaga of the Building Inspection Division, are both members of the city’s Inclusive Workplace Team and worked on the policy and the language guide.

“I've been surprised, positively, with our language resource guide that was created,” Hillson said. “Folks are... grateful to have it and have leaned into using it.”

Arteaga, who uses she/they pronouns, views the language guide as an essential piece to the policy. She said gender-inclusive bathrooms and locker rooms are important, but changing the way that employees see the world is key. A welcoming workplace can’t be achieved until employees are properly educated on how to address their transgender and nonbinary co-workers and to avoid asking intrusive questions.

“People will just be trying to have a conversation, and then all of a sudden, they turn into a talking zoo exhibit,” they said. “It's not cool. It's not what they're there for; (they’re) not getting paid for that.”

An email was sent out from the mayor to all employees on Nov. 19, 2020, regarding the signing of the Inclusive Workplace Policy. Supervisors were also asked to distribute a message to all staff who did not have regular access to their email.

Some staff also received a memo from the mayor and a copy of the Gender Inclusive Language Guide and the Inclusive Workplace Policy in the middle of July — seven months after the policy was passed.

“City staff are working on multiple fronts to ensure gender-inclusive language in the workplace as well as equity for all,” Rhodes-Conway wrote in the memo. “I know, together, we can make Madison a welcoming place for all.”

Christopher Peguero, assistant superintendent of the Parks Division, received an email from the mayor’s office on July 16. As a queer, Indigenous and Latinx man, Peguero previously worked as a member of Seattle’s racial equity and social justice leadership. He appreciated Seattle’s transgender health benefits and its All-Gender Restroom Ordinance, but felt his former employer’s approach to creating an inclusive workplace was incomplete.

Guidelines were provided to managers and supervisors for when an employee transitions, accompanied with information on how to support them in that process and make them aware of their rights. Those involved in equity work made inclusive language and introductions a regular practice, but it was not the same across all city departments.

“The language here around how we allow others to tell their preferences is really good guidance that we did not receive in Seattle,” Peguero said. “I'm happy to see that here because that makes it much more welcoming for families and myself.”

That Madison committed to language and resource guides and gender-inclusive restrooms in a single go, instead of gradually over time, was “a valid approach that normalizes having conversations and puts the emphasis on identifying pronouns and being more inclusive,” Peguero said. “I think that pushes us to go further. I don't think it's an ‘either-or.’ I think it's a ‘yes, and’ approach.”

What’s less certain is if the guides will be enough to improve workplace behavior.

‘The issue keeps happening’

Ankita Bharadwaj, the only out gender-nonconforming member of the Civilian Oversight Board, was sent the email from the mayor’s office on July 19. The memo, addressed to committee, commission and board members, asked them to refrain from using gendered pronouns and honorariums such as Mr. and Ms. and refer to registrants by the name they provide.

“I would like to encourage all of you to consider simple ways you can extend gender inclusivity throughout the proceedings of public meetings,” Rhodes-Conway wrote.

But despite the board’s recent formation and progressive intentions, Bharadwaj, who uses them/they pronouns, had been misgendered repeatedly by some of its other members. They made multiple attempts to remind their fellow members of their gender identity over the course of the board’s 21 sessions. They made their pronouns more prominent, listing them before their name on Zoom, and correcting individuals during meetings.

Other board members began to notice when Bharadwaj was being misgendered and reached out to them with their apologies.

“Fortunately, there are a lot of members of the board who keep texting me. The minute it’s said, everyone is like, ‘Oh my God, I'm so sorry.’ However, the issue keeps on happening,” they said.

Each instance became part of the public record, broadcasted live and uploaded online to the city’s website for anyone to view. Bharadwaj began to question whether the motivations behind their board members’ words were ignorance or something more serious, saying, “One has to wonder if that was a malicious act. Using my gender identity as a tool to make me bow down.

“Despite all the disagreement, despite all the politics, visibility of our gender is a human right,” they said.

This made receiving the memo from the mayor’s office all the more painful for Bharadwaj. They recalled thinking, “But I did do my part?” After informing their own board many times over the course of several months, they were no longer sure if it was a matter of education. Bharadwaj realized that their role on the board, to represent LGBTQ+ residents on behalf of the OutReach LGBT Community Center, may be jeopardized.

Despite the treatment Bharadwaj faced, they hope the board can become better at recognizing nonbinary and gender-nonconforming individuals.

“I want to create a space that is (not) only for myself, but also for the people of the public, who watch our proceedings and are a part of this community,” Bharadwaj said. “They deserve a board that is inclusive.”

Still, their questions linger: Is misgendering someone a reportable offense? Is it something people should be held accountable for?

Greater accountability

The city’s Resource Guide for Transgender, Gender Non-Conforming, and nonbinary Employees recommends that employees facing microaggressions, such as misgendering, contact Organizational Development in HR to request training for their department or unit.

Melissa Gombar, the manager of Madison’s Affirmative Action Division, believes misgendering is not always so clear-cut.

“If it was in an insulting way, we would probably want to do a formal investigation and handle it,” she said. “If it was a mistake and there was an apology, and it wasn't that severe, we would work to support the employee in working through it and help with mediation in partnership with our employee assistance programs.”

After an individual files their complaint, the Civil Rights Department will issue a decision detailing whether or not there has been a violation. That decision and the proposal for remedy will be delivered to the respondent and to the individual making the complaint. The complaint and the decision are public record.

Gombar stated that the city is still “building leadership capacity” around understanding employees’ willingness to pursue reporting inappropriate jokes, comments and microaggressions. The first step has been creating options for supporting staff who express hesitancy or fear to report these behaviors.

“Sometimes folks don't know if it is serious enough to bring forward. I certainly think that it is,” Gombar said. “Not being affirmed in your gender in the workplace does not create a welcoming environment for you, and so that's something that I would love to help remedy.”

For those who have questions about the reporting process, or are unsure if their issue should be investigated, Gombar recommends the city’s Peer Advisors program. Started by the Multicultural Affairs Committee and Women’s Initiatives Committee, the program consists of five individuals who have been trained in all of the city’s policies. Peer Advisors offers confidential consultation to all employees and can assist an employee in navigating the best path forward based on their complaint.

Madison’s Department of Civil Rights has also taken measures to bridge the gap between employees who don’t know who to report to, and the employees who are required to report. In the past, anyone with a supervisory or management role was automatically a mandatory reporter and had to inform the Civil Rights Department if they observed or were told about harassment or discrimination.

But employees often alerted lead workers under the assumption that they were supervisors, which was evidenced in the workplace survey results. To fix this, the department expanded the mandatory reporter role to the city’s lead workers and also put in place a 24-hour time requirement for them to make their reports.

The city also revisited its recently created online form for employees to file complaints, allowing staff to file anonymously.

When the mandatory reporting policy was first changed last November, every department was instructed to come up with a communications plan so that the department head informed the lead workers and supervisors about the updated mandatory reporting requirements. Every city employee was given a refresher of how to file a report.

All of this work has paid off. Gombar stated that in her eight years at the department, they've averaged about a dozen cases a year. This year, Civil Rights has already received 40 complaints.

“This has worked. We have received plenty of anonymous complaints, and we've been able to investigate the grand majority of them,” Gombar said. “It's been a very successful policy change, and a very needed change.”

Diversity and inclusion training

A workplace training program is being developed to reinforce the Inclusive Workplace Policy. The civil rights department will award a contract for the creation of the training program in the coming weeks, and they hope to pay an instructional designer who identifies as transgender or nonbinary to assist with its curriculum. Gombar expects the final results to be a hybrid program with virtual and in-person training, but she hesitated to say if it would be required.

“We definitely have the mandatory training that already exists,” she said. “I'm assuming that we will be inserting some curriculum pieces that are relevant to this (Inclusive Workplace Policy) into the training that my office organizes.”

While some city employees and even members of the Inclusive Workplace Team have requested workplace training on transgender and nonbinary identities, research shows it’s difficult to change personal and implicit biases through short-term interventions.

Even worse, studies have shown that mandatory training can have the opposite of the intended effect — creating resistance, as staff feel that they're being blamed or accused of something they didn’t do. Arteaga herself pointed this out: “The revolution isn’t equity and diversity training.”

“We know very little if (trainings) are effective at all. We don't even know how long they last if they are effective, but we don't even know if they're effective,” said Markus Brauer, a professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

As a social psychologist, Brauer studies the social aspects of human behavior with a focus on diversity-related issues. Brauer’s research has centered on developing and testing interventions aimed at changing people’s behaviors in a variety of domains, including diversity, and his work has led him to a simple conclusion: many pro-diversity initiatives don’t work. Poorly done diversity training can do more harm than good.

However, Brauer believes that the city’s current strategy — structural changes and education through provided resources, policy and language guides — isn’t a bad one.

“In my experience, many of these initiatives have one primary purpose, and that is to actually signal to everybody that (they) care,” he explained. “It signals to the trans individuals and the nonbinary individuals, ‘Hey, it is important to us that you feel included.’”

A major aspect of Madison’s strategy, education, has also been shown to have a positive effect on those who would otherwise distance themselves to avoid interactions. These individuals who experience intergroup anxiety, or discomfort when interacting with members of other groups, benefit from being given a guide on how to speak or act around marginalized populations.

Initiatives like the Inclusive Workplace Policy can also serve as a message to general employees that management cares about inclusivity, and that discrimination will not be tolerated. Brauer pointed to work he did with Michelin as an example. The company’s CEO produced a two-minute video shown to all employees that stated plainly that diversity was important to the company and bigotry would not be permitted. The communication set the tone for the entire workplace. Employees knew what was expected of them, and what would not be tolerated.

The city of Madison’s blanket communications to employees conveyed a message that may only need to be retaught and reinforced over time by its HR and Civil Rights departments, not repackaged in workplace training.

“You want to influence the influencers, right? But everybody has to see that, not just the middle managers,” Brauer said. “It is incredibly important that the city communicates to all of its employees, ‘This is what we are and this is what we stand for.’”

What comes next

The work Madison has done for the city’s workplaces may be incomplete, but it is publicly available online for residents and businesses to use and critique. Hillson and Arteaga, some of the employees behind the documents, hope that the community takes full advantage of their work.

Until more research is done into how employers can retain and promote the well-being of their transgender employees, education is the best tool.

“It can be a kind of daunting task, but folks are welcome to use our policy,” Hillson said. “Other organizations who are trying to do this work would absolutely be encouraged to start off with our policies and adapt (them) in ways that meet their organization's needs. There's no reason to... start from the beginning.”

For now, the city’s policy is a stepping stone. Baked into the Inclusive Workplace Policy is a promise that the mayor’s office will look at department compliance with the policy during performance reviews and that HR will coordinate annual evaluations of the policy. The information in the city’s guides will not be allowed to age out or go stale; reviews will be done with “a diverse group of employees with lived experience” to make updates as needed.

“If we start out with the premise that all city employees deserve to be seen, heard and respected, this policy becomes a tool to get us closer to that goal,” Arteaga said.

