6 Ways to Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Madison

National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture and contributions of the Hispanic community across the country.
Events honoring Hispanic heritage started Sept. 15 and run through Oct. 15. Here are six events that honor the rich history and culture of Madison’s Hispanic community.
Thursday
Free Family Night: Hispanic Heritage Celebration
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St.
Attendees can look forward to live Latin jazz music, dance performances and various crafts.
More information: Madisonchildrensmuseum.org
People are also reading…
Unidos! Happy Hour
When: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Madison's, 119 King St.
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce and Mundo Esperanza are co-hosting a happy hour community event.
Oct. 6
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Madison College Goodman South Campus
The event is sponsored by Madison College’s Department of Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement. Attendees can expect food and mariachi music.
More information: madison.shortcm.li/heritage1
Oct. 8, 15 and 22
The Madison Public Library is hosting a series of story times in Spanish as part of its Latinx Heritage Month celebration.
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road
More information: madisonpubliclibrary.org/engagement/hispanic-heritage
Oct. 14
Herencia Hispana
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Monona Terrace
WLMV, Madison’s only Spanish-speaking radio station, is hosting a luncheon in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at Monona Terrace.
More information: www.lamovidaradio.com/event/
A Night with Yesika Salgado
When: 6 p.m.
Where: The Sett, Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.
UW-Madison is hosting Yesika Salgado as a keynote speaker for its Latinx Heritage Month programming. Salgado is a renowned Los Angeles-based Salvadoran poet and body-positive advocate who frequently writes about her family, her culture and her city.
More information: madison.shortcm.li/heritage2