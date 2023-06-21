Two people suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a small plane crashed in Waunakee, a fire department official said.
Waunakee Fire Lt. James Anderson said both people in the plane were male. One suffered an arm injury and the other had a head injury.
The plane crashed at about 1:30 p.m. on Knightsbridge Road about a half mile from the Waunakee Airport, 5992 Woodland Drive.
Anderson said he didn't know the cause of the crash or the ages of the people involved.
The Waunakee fire and police departments were still on the scene at 2:45 p.m.