Eighteen residents were displaced by a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a duplex and its contents Friday night, the Janesville Fire Department said.

Firefighters were sent to Newman Street at 8:16 p.m. and found a room in the residence engulfed, with flames coming out of a window. They were were able to get the fire under control "very quickly," evacuating all residents, the department said. The American Red Cross is aiding the 18 residents who were displaced by the fire.

One resident was injured while exiting the building and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire had not been determined.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by Janesville police, the Lakeside Fire Protection District and Alliant Energy.