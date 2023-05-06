A Janesville duplex and its contents sustained $125,000 in damage during a fire Friday night.

According to a news release, the Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to Newman Street at 8:16 p.m., where they found a room in the residence engulfed, with flames venting out of a window.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control "very quickly," evacuating all residents. The American Red Cross is aiding all eighteen residents who were displaced after the fire.

One resident, who was injured while exiting the building, was treated on scene, but not transported.

After investigation, the cause of the fire remained undetermined.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by The Janesville Police Department , Lakeside Fire Protection District, and Alliant Energy.