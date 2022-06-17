 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17-year-old shot Wednesday; follows shooting on Southwest Side

A 17-year-old arrived at a Madison hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon, apparently in connection to a shooting on the city's Southwest Side, Madison police said. 

Officers were called to the area of Freeport and Reetz roads around 1:20 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing someone shooting out of their sunroof at another car, according to police. 

Shortly afterward, a 17-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police did not clarify whether the two incidents were related, though they found two used shell casings at the intersection.

Police are also investigating a possible connection to five juveniles arrested in a movie theater Wednesday evening, Assistant Chief Brian Austin said. The investigation is ongoing.

