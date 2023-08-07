One person was killed and another was injured after a motorcycle collided with a truck Sunday night in Janesville, the Janesville Police Department reported.

At 6:53 p.m., police and fire units responded to a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of Center Ave. and Burbank Ave. in Janesville.

Two people on a motorcycle were driving southbound and crashed into a truck, according to Sgt. Drew Severson. Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.